Republican lawmakers ask judge to destroy smoking gun documents proving GOP’s white supremacy

1 min ago

Republicans on Monday sought a court order to block damning documents from being used against them in a lawsuit.

“North Carolina Republican lawmakers on Monday asked a court to make sure the files of the now-deceased GOP strategist Tom Hofeller are destroyed, or at least kept secret, instead of being used in a high-profile gerrymandering lawsuit,” the Raleigh News & Observer reported.

“The filing comes after the groups behind the lawsuit, including Common Cause, accused Republican lawmakers of making false statements in court in a previous gerrymandering case, when the state’s 2011 maps were ruled unconstitutional,” the newspaper noted. “That blockbuster accusation made national headlines and was, it said, based on Hofeller’s files which had been secret until recently.”

That was not the only damning revelation from the documents, which have been described as the smoking gun documents proving the GOP’s white supremacy.

“On Monday, the lawyers for the legislative leaders responded by not only requesting that the files be kept secret, but also by suggesting that the lawyers for their opponents could be removed from the case as a punishment for looking at the files,” the newspaper reported.

North Carolina Republicans have had significant legal difficulties defending their gerrymandered maps.

“Earlier this month, the judges overseeing the case punished the legislative defendants by making them pay $7,700 in attorneys’ fees to Common Cause and the other plaintiffs, saying the lawmakers didn’t fully obey a court order to search for and hand over documents, and could provide ‘no evidence of substantial justification’ for failing to do so,” The News & Observer reminded. “The judges also said that the NC Republican Party had improperly resisted answering a subpoena in the case, although the judges declined to order the GOP to pay attorneys’ fees as well since the party eventually complied. However, the judges also warned the GOP that the party could still be forced to pay attorneys’ fees in the future if other issues arise.”

The Hofeller documents do not only implicate North Carolina Republicans but may also implicate President Donald Trump’s administration.

“Common Cause has said in a different court case that Hofeller’s files show the Trump administration made false statements about why it wants to put a question regarding citizenship on the 2020 Census,” the newspaper noted.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Trump angrily demands newspaper reveal unnamed sources behind bombshell report on his Russia policy

1 hour ago

June 17, 2019

President Donald Trump on Monday evening again lashed out at The New York Times for reporting on his Russia policy.

"The story in The New York Times about the U.S. escalating attacks on Russia’s power grid is fake news, and the failing New York Times knows it," Trump argued in a tweet sent after 10 p.m.

"They should immediately release their sources which, if they exist at all, which I doubt, are phony," he continued.

"Times must be held fully accountable," he demanded.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1140804748423118848

Trump seethes and calls Fox ‘fake news’ after seeing a story that made him mad

2 hours ago

June 17, 2019

Trouble appears to be brewing between President Donald Trump and the cable news station he loves: Fox News.

In a tweet Monday night, the president lashed out at the network over its polling and called it “fake news’ — an epithet he usually reserves for mainstream outlets:

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1140768516288782336?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Media Matters for America Senior Fellow Matthew Gertz, who has previously noted that Trump appears to record news segments and watch them a few hours later, suggested that the president appeared to be reacting to an earlier segment from Special Report with Bret Baier. The segment showed that, even according to Fox News’ polling, Trump trails every single leading candidate in the Democratic field in head-to-head matchups.

BUSTED: Trump’s DOJ intervened to keep Paul Manafort from being imprisoned at Rikers Island

3 hours ago

June 17, 2019

President Donald Trump's Department of Justice intervened to keep his former campaign chairman out of jail, The New York Times reported Monday.

Manafort had been expected to be moved to the Rikers Island jail complex.

"But last week, Manhattan prosecutors were surprised to receive a letter from the second-highest law enforcement official in the country inquiring about Mr. Manafort’s case. The letter, from Jeffrey A. Rosen, Attorney General William P. Barr’s new top deputy, indicated that he was monitoring where Mr. Manafort would be held in New York," the newspaper reported.

