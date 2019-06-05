Quantcast
Republican opposing Trump announces he now supports impeachment

Published

8 mins ago

on

Former Gov. Bill Weld announced on MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that he’s officially behind impeachment proceedings.

“I’ve been slow to come to there conclusion, but I’ve finally come to the view that it is time,” Weld said Wednesday. “I won’t say past time. But it’s time for the House Judiciary Committee, not the whole House to launch an inquiry, not take a vote but an inquiry into impeachment of this president.”

He explained that it was for two reasons. His first reason is the laundry list of former federal prosecutors that came out saying that Trump obstructed justice. He noted it wasn’t ten or even 100, but 1,000 former federal prosecutors. He called it “overwhelming” and that as a federal prosecutor, he agreed with it and signed the document.

Secondly, he said that people lost sight of what the timeline was for the Nixon impeachment. It was a very long process, and if Congress doesn’t act now, it might be over before they can act.

“Lawrence, the unstated premise of your question I think is that nothing’s going to change after the House committee launches its inquiry,” Weld continued. “Inquiries have a way of unearthing information. And voters generally if new information comes to light, they’re going to pay attention to it.”

