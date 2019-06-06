Republican strategist rips Fox News for creating Trump ‘scene’ using ‘graves of soldiers as a prop’
Republican strategist Amanda Carpenter didn’t parse words in her comments about President Donald Trump’s interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham.
During a Thursday panel discussion on CNN’s “The Lead with Jake Tapper,” Carpenter said she saw a draft-dodging president sitting with someone who openly promotes anti-Semites while using WWII veterans as a prop.
“You look at the shot and what I see, just as an American, is a draft-dodging president who is sitting down with a woman who regularly defends anti-Semites, espouses white supremacists talking points while using the graves of World War soldiers who saved the world from Nazis as a prop. That’s what it is,” she said.
But it was the fact that so many people came together to create this moment for Trump.
“Who made this call?” she asked. “Donald Trump didn’t set up that shot. Laura Ingraham did it. There’s a whole network behind it. There are lots of people who said, ‘Yeah, that looks good.’ This isn’t just one person’s bad judgment. It’s a lot of people’s bad judgment. And you don’t have to put up with this. People need to say, this is not a good look. And so, you know, Fox News continues to lose advertisers and has liberals mount campaigns to have advertisers dropped from them, this makes it pretty darn easy.”
Voicemail from Trump attorney reveals possible obstruction of justice: CNN
A voicemail is being released that reveals one of the examples of obstruction of justice.
The voicemail came from John Dowd, President Donald Trump's attorney and was to Michael Flynn's lawyers.
Thursday, Flynn fired his lawyers, which prompted some to wonder if this was an indication that he was going to either make a deal or change his legal strategy entirely.
Dowd asks for a "heads up" if Flynn's lawyers intend to hand over any information to give Dowd a "heads up."
Dowd says in the voicemail that they should remember what all they said they were working for on the Trump team. He reminded the lawyers how the president "feels" about Flynn.
Progressive activist destroys Trump campaign press secretary: Trump is ‘a giant failure on his signature issue’
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," The Young Turks' Cenk Uygur and President Donald Trump's campaign press secretary Kayleigh McEnany clashed over the administration's immigration policy.
"Chris, why do we have this problem in the first place?" said Uygur. "Trump said he was going to stop the flow of migration. It's gone up 32 percent in the last month and the most we've had, both legal and illegal in 13 years. So, Kayleigh, I put it to you, isn't Donald Trump a giant failure on his signature issue? In fact, it's almost inarguable."
"No, he's not a giant failure," said McEnany. "First, I want to correct your fallacy that he puts kids in cages. A lot of those pictures were from the Obama Administration. So nice try. Doesn't work. We have a crisis on our hands. Do you acknowledge that at least, Cenk. You have a crisis ... More than the population of Miami and Atlanta. Do you at least acknowledge that that's a crisis?"