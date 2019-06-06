Republican strategist rips Fox News for creating Trump ‘scene’ using ‘graves of soldiers as a prop’

Republican strategist Amanda Carpenter didn’t parse words in her comments about President Donald Trump’s interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

During a Thursday panel discussion on CNN’s “The Lead with Jake Tapper,” Carpenter said she saw a draft-dodging president sitting with someone who openly promotes anti-Semites while using WWII veterans as a prop.

“You look at the shot and what I see, just as an American, is a draft-dodging president who is sitting down with a woman who regularly defends anti-Semites, espouses white supremacists talking points while using the graves of World War soldiers who saved the world from Nazis as a prop. That’s what it is,” she said.

But it was the fact that so many people came together to create this moment for Trump.

“Who made this call?” she asked. “Donald Trump didn’t set up that shot. Laura Ingraham did it. There’s a whole network behind it. There are lots of people who said, ‘Yeah, that looks good.’ This isn’t just one person’s bad judgment. It’s a lot of people’s bad judgment. And you don’t have to put up with this. People need to say, this is not a good look. And so, you know, Fox News continues to lose advertisers and has liberals mount campaigns to have advertisers dropped from them, this makes it pretty darn easy.”

