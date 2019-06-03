Quantcast
Connect with us

Republican whines he’s the victim of a ‘lynching’ after he gets caught laughing about executing gays

Published

6 mins ago

on

Tea Party Republican State Rep. Mike Hill is refusing to apologize – and he’s now on the attack, claiming he’s the victim of a “social media lynching.” Hill was caught on tape laughing after a constituent asked if it would be possible to pass a law to execute gay people, because the Bible calls for it.

“Absurd to ask me to apologize for a statement that I did not make and that no one took seriously. This is a social media lynching!” Rep. Hill insisted in a tweet Saturday.

And while Rep. Hill did not make the initial offensive remarks, he did laugh, and did not tell attendees at the Women for Responsible Legislation meeting – held at Pensacola’s taxpayer-funded city hall no less – that even joking about executing someone is unacceptable.

Hill did chime in at the time, too, noting that killing gay people is called for “in the Old Testament.”

Rep. Hill also lashed out at Democratic State Rep. Carlos Smith over the weekend, calling him a “liar,” while falsely insisting he “did not laugh at or discuss legislation to execute anyone.”

And again, Hill tried to play the victim, accusing a local Florida news outlet of “despicable” “social media lynching.”

But as the Miami New Times reports, one reason Hill is refusing to apologize is because his base eats this stuff up.

“It simply emboldens my base,” he told talk radio host Burnie Thompson. “Just like when the fake news attacks Trump and his followers come out, I got all kinds of responses today, Burnie. It’s encouraging and strengthening, people saying, ‘Mike, don’t back down, don’t apologize, you didn’t do anything wrong. You stand strong with your convictions, that’s why we like you.'”

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republican whines he’s the victim of a ‘lynching’ after he gets caught laughing about executing gays

Published

5 mins ago

on

June 3, 2019

By

Tea Party Republican State Rep. Mike Hill is refusing to apologize – and he's now on the attack, claiming he's the victim of a "social media lynching." Hill was caught on tape laughing after a constituent asked if it would be possible to pass a law to execute gay people, because the Bible calls for it.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Louisiana Republicans reject setting minimum age for marriage — and cite ‘very mature’ 16 year olds

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 3, 2019

By

Conservative Republicans in Louisiana this week shot down legislation aimed at setting a minimum age requirement marriage in their state, as they argued that some 15 and 16 year olds should have the right to get married.

NOLA.com reports that conservatives in Louisiana's state legislature have rejected setting hard minimum age requirements for marriage, and instead voted to continue the current policy of allowing people under 18 to get married with parental consent. Additionally, the law would require some sort of judicial process for anyone under the age of 16 to get married.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ex-CIA operative blasts Kushner: ‘Stunning arrogance from the young American prince’

Published

27 mins ago

on

June 3, 2019

By

Jared Kushner has styled himself as a policy wonk in the Trump administration, taking on projects as diverse as criminal justice reform and Mideast peace--despite having multiple conflicts of interest that led career officials to question granting him security clearance.

On Monday, Evan McMullin -- a frequent critic of the Trump administration -- questioned Kushner's credentials. McMullin is a former CIA officer and independent presidential candidate.

McMullin was responding to Kushner's interview with Axios, in which the White House advisor said he was unsure whether he would notify the FBI if he were to receive a suspicious email from a foreign operative.

Continue Reading
I need your help.

I've got exclusives coming you'll love. But we have a
team to support and we need your help to make them happen. That's why I'm inviting you to join Raw Story Investigates and go ad-free. Change history. Make a difference. Become a friend.

LEARN MORE NOW
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 