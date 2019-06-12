Republican witness at Mueller hearing: Kushner and Trump Jr. became ‘beholden to Putin’ by taking meeting

On Wednesday, Robert Anderson — former FBI assistant director of National Security — testified before Congress about the findings of the Mueller report. Anderson denounced Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner for meeting with Kremlin agents.

He noted that Russia gained a foothold in the administration by having agents meet with people close to the President.

“That’s where it starts. You’re talking to people who are around the President or potential President of the United States,” Anderson said. “From that point on you have a voice inside you can filter information to.”

“I think Russia looked at this way in advance on how to potentially target incoming administrations,” he continued.

“And the current President’s administration … the people around him, were not savvy — at all, in my opinion — to counter-intelligence threats or national security issues.”

Former U.S. Attorney Andrew McCarthy, who is a Republican, added that the administration was compromised when they met with Kremlin agents during the campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would just add that even by taking the meeting, you’ve made yourself beholden to Putin,” McCarthy said.

Watch: