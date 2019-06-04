Quantcast
Connect with us

Republicans are ‘holding a gun to our own heads’: GOP senator

Published

2 hours ago

on

Republican frustration with President Donald Trump’s declaration of a trade war against Mexico boiled over during a Tuesday lunch meeting of GOP senators, The New York Times reports.

“Republican senators sent the White House a sharp message on Tuesday, warning that they were opposed to President Trump’s plans to impose tariffs on Mexican imports, just hours after the president said lawmakers would be “foolish” to try to stop him,” the newspaper noted.

“I want you to take a message back” to the White House, ‘You didn’t hear a single yes,'” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) reportedly told the administration’s delegation.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) used vivid imagery to describe the GOP’s current situation.

“We’re holding a gun to our own head,” Cornyn noted.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Federal judge says prosecutors no longer have to turn over transcripts of Michael Flynn’s call with Russian ambassador

Published

34 mins ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

On Tuesday, D.C. District Judge Emmet Sullivan informed federal prosecutors that he is reversing his previous order for them to turn over transcripts of the phone call between President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn and Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak:

“Upon consideration of the government's submissions in response to those orders, the government is not required to file any additional materials or information on the public docket pursuant to the Court's Orders of May 16, 2019,” Judge Sullivan writes in Flynn case.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Pee tape’ dossier author Christopher Steele will speak with US officials: report

Published

44 mins ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

The former British intelligence officer behind the salacious "Steele Dossier" has agreed to be interviewed by United States authorities, the Sunday Times reported Tuesday.

"The former MI6 agent behind the Trump dossier has agreed to be questioned by US officials over his relationship with the FBI," the newspaper reported. "Christopher Steele, 54, has agreed to meet investigators in London within weeks, according to a source close to him."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch rips Ivanka and Jared’s ‘smugness and entitlement’: ‘I think it’s repulsive’

Published

50 mins ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

Senior White House advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are "repulsive" as they galavant around the United Kingdom as part of Donald Trump's official state visit, an MSNBC anchor and former neighbor of the couple explained on Tuesday.

"As Trump parades around London, it’s hard not to notice the state visit also looks a whole lot like a family vacation/junket. His entourage includes all of his adult children, even the ones without any official role in his administration," Nicolle Wallace reported.

For analysis, Wallace interviewed Donny Deutsch, host of the new show "Saturday Night Politics" on MSNBC.

Continue Reading
I need your help.

Reporting on long exclusives like William Koch takes a lot of sweat and time. We have more exclusives coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 