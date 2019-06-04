Republicans are ‘holding a gun to our own heads’: GOP senator

Republican frustration with President Donald Trump’s declaration of a trade war against Mexico boiled over during a Tuesday lunch meeting of GOP senators, The New York Times reports.

“Republican senators sent the White House a sharp message on Tuesday, warning that they were opposed to President Trump’s plans to impose tariffs on Mexican imports, just hours after the president said lawmakers would be “foolish” to try to stop him,” the newspaper noted.

“I want you to take a message back” to the White House, ‘You didn’t hear a single yes,'” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) reportedly told the administration’s delegation.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) used vivid imagery to describe the GOP’s current situation.

“We’re holding a gun to our own head,” Cornyn noted.