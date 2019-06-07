Quantcast
Republicans are trying to bar Democrats from calling Trump a liar during next week’s obstruction hearings

1 min ago

The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing regarding special counsel Robert Mueller’s report. The report details multiple instances of obstruction of justice from President Donald Trump.

“No one is above the law. While the White House continues to cover up and stonewall, and to prevent the American people from knowing the truth, we will continue to move forward with our investigation,” committee chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said.

However, in a memo, Republicans took action to prevent Democrats from talking negatively about Trump and are attempting to block them from calling Trump a liar.

“Republicans intend to try to block Democrats from saying mean-spirited things about President Trump on Monday during their hearing on obstruction of justice,” Kyle Cheney, Congress reporter for Politico, tweeted.

He noted that there is only one way around the demand.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
