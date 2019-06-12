Republicans quickly try to shut down Oversight hearing on holding Bill Barr in contempt

On Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee held a hearing to determine whether to hold Attorney General Bill Barr in contempt for failing to comply with subpoenas issued as part of the Committee’s investigation into the Trump Administration’s decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census.

But Republicans tried to shut down the proceedings, citing a deadline rule that they claimed Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and other Democrats had broken.

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) said the hearings were invalid, claiming that Democrats had passed a June 10th deadline to submit documents.

“Rule 2f of the committee rules have been violated and the Chairman has received a letter which would outline that that particular rule requires a three-day notice, Mr. Chairman,” Meadows claimed. “And because the notice was put out on june 10th at 5:48, this committee’s rules have been violated.”

Watch: