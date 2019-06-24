Restaurant refuses to act as food and slurs are hurled at Black couple
A trip to a suburban Detroit restaurant ended with a couple having food and the N-word thrown at them, according to a WJBK report cited by The Grio.
Jerrick Jefferson told local reporters that a customer hurled the slur at him and his wife while visiting the J. Alexander restaurant in West Bloomfield, Michigan.
“A gentleman from the bar area, a Chaldean gentleman, emerged from his seat and called us the N-word several times and started throwing food at us,” Jefferson said to WJBK. “The manager basically said, ‘I’m walking away.’ Those were her exact words, ‘I’m walking away.’ She went up to talk to another manager. I approached both of them and I said, ‘Is there any reason why Black people in this restaurant can’t get any respect?’”
Another Black female customer came up to the Jeffersons after seeing the behavior and said one servers refused to seat her at the bar until the rest of her party arrived. The server then threw a drink at her.
Cheryl Sutton observed the incident and said she couldn’t believe Black customers could be treated that way.
“We were all shocked,” she told WJBK. “In fact, I talked with my girlfriend today and said, ‘Can you imagine we were sitting there that close dining with people who really felt that way about us?’”
The restaurant said that they apologize to the customers who saw the incident unfold and claimed they don’t tolerate inappropriate behavior by customers or employees.
Jefferson disagrees, noting J.Alexander’s clearly tolerated the actions by their staff.
“The employees of the restaurant hid the gentleman in the restaurant,” Jefferson said. “When the police went in there and when the police turned their back, the camera will show people ushering this guy out of the restaurant.”
The restaurant claimed that the Jeffersons’ account was not what happened. Presumably, if the restaurant has cameras, it could give an accurate account of what happened.
Watch the local news report below:
‘Who are these people?’: Nicolle Wallace baffled by the ‘zombies’ who carry out Trump’s policies
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace was mystified on Monday by how Donald Trump administration officials can morally justify their "horrific" conduct.
"There is a stench," Wallace noted. "Those are the powerful words written to describe the humanitarian crisis at the border now resulting in the suffering of children and infants as the president and his administration concoct a toxic brew of political opportunism and operational incompetence."
"Blockbuster reporting from multiple news organizations drawing our attention to the tragedy unfurling on U.S. soil at the direction of the Trump Administration," she noted.
Trump keeps talking about the last military standoff with Iran — Here’s what really happened
In 2016, 10 sailors were captured by Iran. Trump is making it a political issue. Our investigation shows that it was a Navy failure, and the problems run deep.
Just before sunset on Jan. 12, 2016, 10 American sailors strayed into Iranian territorial waters in the Persian Gulf, a navigation error with potentially grave consequences. On their way to a spying mission, the Americans had set sail from Kuwait to Bahrain. It was a long-distance trek that some senior commanders in the Navy’s 5th Fleet had warned they were neither equipped nor trained to execute.
CNN
CNN’s Brooke Baldwin stunned that Trump fans don’t care how many women accuse him of assault
CNN's Brooke Baldwin on Monday expressed astonishment that journalist E. Jean Carroll's rape allegations against President Donald Trump haven't gotten more attention.
During a discussion with CNN's Gloria Borger, Baldwin broke down how a shocking number of women have made allegations of sexual misconduct against the president, who was also caught on camera bragging about sexually assaulting women in the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape from 2006.