Retired admiral could pose serious threat if he decides to run against Iowa Republican: report

On Wednesday, Iowa Starting Line reported that Ret. Adm. Michael Franken is in talks with state and national Democrats about challenging GOP Sen. Joni Ernst.

Franken, who has served as Deputy for Military Operations for AFRICOM, Director of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, and Chief of Legislative Affairs for the Department of the Navy, hails from Sioux Center, a town in the deeply conservative northwest part of the state.

Ernst, who first gained national attention for her 2014 campaign ad about castrating hogs, is a reliable vote for President Donald Trump in the Senate, and the president’s poor approval ratings in Iowa have left Democrats hopeful that they can defeat her.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) already issued an early endorsement of commercial real estate executive Theresa Greenfield, which would be an obstacle to Franken gaining traction in the race.