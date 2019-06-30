REVEALED: List of fancy items Trump inauguration spent on big donors at candlelight dinner
According to the New York Times show “The Weekly,” President Donald Trump’s inaugural campaign blew all of its money on a slew of pricy gifts and finery for guests of events.
“The Weekly,” which appears Sundays on FX, interviewed former senior advisor Steve Bannon, who said that because the country was coming out of a recession the inaugural committees shouldn’t spend extravagantly. He told The Times that he was clearly ignored.
One of the things the committee spent money on was $65 seat cushions for chairs at a candle-lit dinner in the lobby of Union Station, Times reporter Ken Vogel said. At the same event, guests were given Tiffany commemorative crystal bowls for a total of $130,000.
The Trump Hotel also scored $1.6 million for only a few very small events, that Vogel indicated was a hefty sum for what they got out of it.
Host Kasie Hunt noted that there are three federal investigations into the inaugural committee, two state investigations and two Congressional investigations.
MSNBC panel calls out Twitter for refusing to stop racist attacks on Kamala Harris by Don Jr. and bots
An MSNBC panel noted Sunday that the racist "birther" attacks from President Donald Trump's son, Don Jr., about Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), seemed to be fueled by bots on Twitter's platform.
MSNBC host Kasie Hunt found it surprising that Trump Jr. deleted the tweet because the family doesn't tend ever to admit when they've done something wrong. Deleting the tweet was a way of acknowledging that he was wrong to have accused Harris of not being half Indian.
"So, I think that clearly sends a message they knew this was going to become a problem," Hunt said. "But how do you see this dynamic? Clearly, the Democratic field is jumping to her defense, but these ugly politics like with Barack Obama is still there."
Breaking Banner
Sarah Sanders wants to cash in with a book and paid speeches before becoming Arkansas governor
President Donald Trump's former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is officially unemployed, beginning Monday.
Like other former Trump staff, she is about to start writing her book, Axios reported Sunday. She'll then use the book to do a tour of speaking engagements and parlay that into a gubernatorial run.
Trump announced when Sanders was leaving that he supported her efforts to become the new Arkansas governor, and Democrats wholeheartedly agreed with the idea, noting how unpopular Sanders is. Trump, however, is more popular and Sanders obviously has connections with her father, former Gov. Mike Huckabee.
10 dead in Texas after plane crash and massive fire
Ten people are dead after a plane crash in Addison, Texas, according to the Dallas Morning News.
The small plane crashed and set a hanger on fire Sunday morning at the Addison Airport. Everyone onboard was killed and the Beechcraft BE-350 King Air plane was completely destroyed, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The plan could hold up to 12 people.
There was no one in the hanger at the time. Information from the flight manifest has yet to be released, but the NTSD and FAA are investigating.