Quantcast
Connect with us

Robert Mueller likely thought Don Jr. was guilty — here’s why that actually made it hard to investigate Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

Special counsel Robert Mueller has completed his investigation of ties between Russia and President Donald Trump’s campaign, turned over his findings to Congress, and stepped down from his post at the Justice Department.

His findings were incredibly damning for the president and his allies, finding evidence that the campaign eagerly accepted Russian help, if not a full-blown conspiracy, and outlining ten potential episodes where Trump obstructed justice. But Mueller’s conclusions are by no means the end-all of everything that happened. Mueller himself acknowledged in his report that Trump’s lack of cooperation probably prevented him from finding a lot of information.

In fact, as former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade wrote in Just Security, Mueller might paradoxically have found it harder to investigate the president because he believed his son was guilty of serious offenses.

“Typically, immunity is offered only to witnesses whose own culpability is less than the individuals against whom they are testifying. Mueller appears to have concluded that the witnesses who invoked the privilege were themselves too culpable to offer them immunity,” wrote McQuade. “A fair inference from reading the report is that Donald Trump, Jr., likely invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination to refuse to testify before the grand jury.”

Trump Jr. was a massive focus of Mueller’s investigation owing to the infamous Trump Tower meeting in which he met with a Russian lawyer promising dirt on Hillary Clinton’s campaign during the 2016 election.

“While Trump, Jr., to date has not been charged with a crime, he may have had valid concerns during the investigation that his answers would incriminate himself,” wrote McQuade. “Mueller did not grant Trump, Jr., immunity, placing him in that category as someone whose own culpability made him a poor candidate for immunity. Trump, Jr.’s refusal to answer questions prevented Mueller from fully exploring the facts about the Trump Tower meeting. While any witness has a constitutional right to invoke his Fifth Amendment privilege, Mueller states that the privilege contributed to his inability to conduct a complete investigation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ironically, then, if the president did in fact commit a crime, one of the key reasons the special counsel could not determine this may have been that his son was involved as well!

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Maryland pool stalker says he isn’t racist — he’s autistic

Published

26 mins ago

on

June 25, 2019

By

A Maryland man who called police on two groups of Black women at an apartment complex says that his actions weren't motivated by race, rather it was his autism.

According to WUSA, the man now known as "Poolside Nick," approached the women to complain about using glass bottles, which is against the pool rules at their apartment complex.

Videos were posted by Felecia Soso showing the man telling the women "glassware is not allowed at the pool."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Everyone ultimately prefers their own race’: Morrissey claims he’s not racist because everybody else is

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 25, 2019

By

Former Smiths singer Morrissey explained in an interview that he couldn't possibly be a racist because everyone else is racist.

Morrissey came out for the anti-Islam political party in England, and has run into problems about his political claims ever since. As noted by Consequence of Sound, "it doesn’t help that he says thing like Halal certifiers support ISIS, of course."

He made the comments as part of an interview with his own nephew Sam Etsy Rayner, for Moz’s website.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘He should be hospitalized’: Internet stunned after Trump goes off on completely incoherent Mt Rushmore rant

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 25, 2019

By

President Donald Trump was asked on Tuesday whether his face should appear on Mount Rushmore along with other major American presidents.

“If I answer that question yes, I will end up with such bad publicity,” Trump told The Hill, before pivoting to an incoherent rant about fireworks.

The president's rambling shocked many people on Twitter:

Apart from Trump’s apparent inability to string together coherent English sentences on the fly, note also the sheer ignorance and apathy toward the idea that there might be legitimate reasons why fireworks are not detonated around the Black Hills. https://t.co/jja2XD19Mw

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

 ENOUGH IS ENOUGH 

Trump endorses killing journalists, like Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Online ad networks are now targeting sites that cover acts of violence against dissidents, LGBTQ people and people of color.

Learn how you can help.
close-link