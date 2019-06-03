Quantcast
Connect with us

Roger Stone: Former CIA Director John Brennan must be ‘convicted and hung for treason’

Published

1 min ago

on

Roger Stone, the longtime associate and informal adviser to President Donald Trump who faces federal charges of obstruction, witness-tampering and false statements, roused controversy Sunday when he shared a photograph on his Instagram account, which appeared to state former CIA director John Brennan should be hanged for alleged treason.

“This psycho must be charged, tried, and convicted and hung for treason,” Stone reportedly wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, which also featured a picture of Brennan. The Brennan Instagram story was first reported on Twitter by CNN’s Brian Stelter.

Stone posted a similar message to his Instagram account @rogerstonejr last week, but he did not say Brennan should be hanged. The earlier post, shown below, states: “Wanted for TREASON: CIA Director John Brennan.” The post remained up on Instagram as of Monday morning.

Stone is under a gag order as he awaits a federal trial on charges related to witness tampering and his attempts to learn about releases of a trove of damaging emails stolen from Democrats during the 2016 presidential campaign. He previously posted a picture to his Instagram account, which appeared to show U.S. District Judge Amy Berman’s face near the crosshairs of a gun — a move that resulted in the judge threatening to jail him if he violated the gag order against him.

Stone was charged by the Justice Department in late January for lying to congressional investigators about his alleged attempts to find out when potentially damaging emails stolen from Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign would be published by Julian Assange, the publisher of the whistleblower website WikiLeaks whom Stone previously called “my hero.” Russian intelligence agents hacked Democrats and their email accounts and then shared the documents with WikiLeaks, which published them during the final months of the 2016 election, according to prosecutors. He also faces charges of obstruction of an official proceeding and witness tampering. Stone has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

After Stone was indicted, Trump came to his defense by asking why Brennan was not also charged for allegedly lying to Congress. Brennan served under Obama until January 2017. Trump revoked his security clearance last August after the White House alleged he had lied to lawmakers.

Stone has repeatedly denied any contact with Russia or WikiLeaks. He has claimed that he had no prior knowledge that WikiLeaks had hacked Democrats’ emails and would release them ahead of the election, saying the predictions he made about the group’s plans were based on Assange’s public remarks and tips from associates with inside knowledge. In sworn testimony to the House Intelligence Committee last year, Stone said he did not intend to suggest he had communicated directly with Assange. WikiLeaks and Assange have also said they never communicated with Stone.

WikiLeaks made two separate email dumps during the heated 2016 race that altered the trajectory of the presidential election. In July, former special counsel Robert Mueller indicted 12 Russian intelligence officers in a sustained effort to hack the computer networks of the Democratic National Committee, Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in the weeks ahead of the 2016 election. The damaging emails were released by WikiLeaks. At the time, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein claimed the hackers created false online personas, DC Leaks and Guccifer 2.0, in an attempt to disguise the Russian origins of their work. After the election, Stone admitted exchanging direct but benign messages with Guccifer 2.0 over Twitter.

Stone was the 34th person charged by Mueller in his nearly two-year investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Moscow and whether the president obstructed justice. Of those people, Mueller had secured guilty pleas from six Trump associates or advisers, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafortformer deputy campaign manager Rick Gatesformer national security adviser Michael Flynnformer Trump attorney Michael Cohen and former campaign aide George Papadopoulos.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Attorney whose work led to Clinton’s impeachment admits Trump has far less respect for rule of law

Published

47 mins ago

on

June 3, 2019

By

A conservative lawyer whose work paved the way for the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton has written a lengthy essay for The Atlantic in which he admits that even Clinton had more respect for the law than President Donald Trump.

In his essay, former Whitewater senior counsel Paul Rosenzweig notes that his former boss, special prosecutor Ken Starr, accused Clinton of abusing his power by claiming executive privilege in a way that is designed solely to benefit himself rather than the public good.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump quickly faceplants during state visit to the UK — and things aren’t going to get better

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 3, 2019

By

Almost from the beginning of his term, President Trump has been excitedly anticipating a fancy state visit to the United Kingdom. Unlike recent presidents Obama and Bush, who didn't want to strain the security services, he particularly wanted to ride with Queen Elizabeth in the golden coach, as royal brides and heads of state do on such grand occasions. Normally, such visits happen early in a president's term. Trump's was postponed for a variety of reasons and he had to settle for that horrific short visit last summer during which he insulted Prime Minister Theresa May, yelled at the press, kept the Queen waiting for 15 minutes and then practically tripped the 92-year-old monarch while they were reviewing the troops.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump believes Bill Barr and Brett Kavanaugh will help him win every lawsuit: Former associates

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 3, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is relying on familiar tactics to battle a slew of investigations into his administration, his campaign and his family's business -- but now he has reason to believe he's successfully stacked the deck in his favor.

The 72-year-old Trump has sued or been sued at least 4,000 times, and he's relying on tactics he learned from his longtime fixer Roy Cohn to block or stall investigations of his finances, and these lawsuits are testing the limits of the constitutional separation of powers, reported Politico.

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

I've got exclusives coming you'll love. But we have a
team to support and we need your help to make them happen. That's why I'm inviting you to join Raw Story Investigates and go ad-free. Change history. Make a difference. Become a friend.

LEARN MORE NOW
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 