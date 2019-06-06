Roy Moore’s lawyer arrested for driving while high on drugs: report

On Thursday, AL.com reported that Trenton Garmon, the attorney who worked for former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore’s 2017 Senate campaign, was arrested by Gadsden police on Wednesday night in Etowah County.

Garmon is being charged with driving under the influence of controlled substances, second-degree possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Moore’s campaign in the 2017 special election to fill Jeff Sessions’ vacant Senate seat was derailed by multiple allegations that he molested teenage girls from the 1970s to the 1990s, resulting in an upset loss to Democratic prosecutor Doug Jones. Moore retained Garmon as he threatened to sue multiple newspapers that reported the story for defamation.

Jones is now seeking re-election for a full term in the Senate. Moore has been moving toward another campaign for the seat, potentially setting up a rematch fight in 2020.