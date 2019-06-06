Quantcast
Connect with us

Roy Moore’s lawyer arrested for driving while high on drugs: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, AL.com reported that Trenton Garmon, the attorney who worked for former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore’s 2017 Senate campaign, was arrested by Gadsden police on Wednesday night in Etowah County.

Garmon is being charged with driving under the influence of controlled substances, second-degree possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Moore’s campaign in the 2017 special election to fill Jeff Sessions’ vacant Senate seat was derailed by multiple allegations that he molested teenage girls from the 1970s to the 1990s, resulting in an upset loss to Democratic prosecutor Doug Jones. Moore retained Garmon as he threatened to sue multiple newspapers that reported the story for defamation.

Jones is now seeking re-election for a full term in the Senate. Moore has been moving toward another campaign for the seat, potentially setting up a rematch fight in 2020.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Barr and Mueller are wrong — Trump can be prosecuted while president: Fox News’ Andrew Napolitano

Published

26 mins ago

on

June 6, 2019

By

In a column that was not well received by Fox News readers, legal analyst and former Judge Andrew Napolitano laid out the case that Justice Department instructions to special counsel Robert Mueller that he could not indict Donald Trump were misguided based upon the historical record.

As the former judge noted in his opinion piece, "We learned from Mueller's report to Barr that while there is evidence of members of the Trump campaign collaborating with the Russians, there is not enough evidence to establish a conspiracy. We also learned that Trump personally engaged in 10 or 11 -- depending on how you count them -- efforts to interfere with Mueller's investigation."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump hurls insults at Nancy Pelosi and Robert Mueller in Fox News interview while D-Day veterans sit waiting

Published

34 mins ago

on

June 6, 2019

By

President Donald Trump insulted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former special counsel Robert Mueller from the shores of Normandy, during an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham that delayed a D-Day anniversary event.

The president called Pelosi a "disaster" and Mueller a "fool" in the interview, as thousands of veterans, foreign dignitaries, U.S. officials and others waited for him to take part in a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day, according to Fox News.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump could be indicted in 2021 if he loses — here’s what that would look like

Published

36 mins ago

on

June 6, 2019

By

It remains an open question whether President Donald Trump will be impeached anytime soon, but conviction and removal from office by the Senate seems exceedingly unlikely.

However, wrote ex-federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti in Politico on Thursday, losing his bid for re-election in 2020 could be just as legally damaging for Trump — because once he does, the Office of Legal Counsel standard against indicting a sitting president would no longer apply and he could be charged as soon as 2021.

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 