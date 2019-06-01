Russia and China are collaborating to ‘undermine stability’ of the US on Trump’s watch: Former CIA director

On Saturday, Axios reported that former CIA Director and Defense Secretary Leon Panetta is warning Russia and China have formed a de facto alliance to destabilize the United States and threaten national security.

“What I consider two of our strongest adversaries are now working together to try to undermine stability in the United States of America,” said Panetta on “Axios on HBO.” “This is not like dealing with some kind of rogue nation.”

China’s intelligence services have been implicated in a number of cyberattacks on U.S. government agencies. Russia, meanwhile, was extensively involved in undermining the 2016 U.S. presidential election, with their efforts documented in detail by former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

“They have great cyber capabilities. They have capabilities in space and on missiles. They both have very strong military capabilities,” said Panetta. “Their cooperation in order to make use of some of these capabilities against the United States — that is a very dangerous moment for the United States of America.”

President Donald Trump recently declared a state of emergency over the security of U.S. information networks as a response to the threat from China. But he and the GOP so far have blocked any attempt to pass an election security bill to prevent a recurrence of Russia’s counterintelligence efforts.

