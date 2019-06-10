Russian dailies publish same front page over reporter’s arrest
Three top Russian dailies on Monday published the same front page in an unprecedented act of solidarity over the arrest of an investigative reporter on drugs charges.
“I am/we are Ivan Golunov,” the Kommersant, Vedomosti and RBK newspapers declared in giant letters on their front pages.
Golunov, a 36-year-old investigative reporter with Meduza, an independent Russian-language media outlet, was detained last week over allegations that he manufactured and dealt drugs.
His arrest sparked outrage among Russian journalists and supporters who say the charges against him are a punishment for his reporting.
Golunov faces between 10 and 20 years in prison if convicted.
In identical statements published on their front pages, the three newspapers said Golunov’s prosecution was an act of intimidation against Russian society and demanded an investigation into the policemen who had detained him.
“We demand that the law be observed by everyone and for everyone,” they said.
Golunov was released from pre-trial jail at the weekend and placed under house arrest after hundreds of supporters gathered outside a Moscow courtroom.
The three newspapers said they welcomed the more lenient pre-trial conditions but said they did not consider the evidence presented by investigators to be convincing.
“We do not rule out that Golunov’s detention and subsequent arrest are linked to his professional activities,” they said.
All three newspapers are privately owned but increasingly have to toe the government line.
During his two decades in power, President Vladimir Putin has silenced most of his critics and muzzled the media. The few opposition and independent media that still operate in Russia are under huge pressure, Kremlin critics say.
Golunov has been charged with attempted dealing of a “large amount” of designer drug mephedrone and cocaine.
His lawyer and supporters pointed to egregious violations in his case.
Police released pictures of a drug laboratory that Golunov allegedly ran but later admitted that only one of the photos was taken in the journalist’s apartment.
The Meduza website is based in EU member state Latvia to circumvent censorship from Moscow, but some of its journalists live in Russia.
Golunov’s detention has prompted statements of concern from the European Union, the United States, the OSCE and the Council of Europe, among others.
Since Friday, Russians have held one-person pickets in front of Moscow’s police headquarters — the only form of protest that does not require prior approval from Russian authorities.
Rapper ‘Scarface’ of Geto Boys announces bid for Houston City Council
A pioneering hip hop artist is running for political office in Texas.
"Award-winning artist and philanthropist Brad Jordan, also known as Scarface from Geto Boys, announced Sunday that he has his eyes focused on Houston City Council, District D seat," Click 2 Houston reports. "Jordan, a Houston native, said he is joining the race because he is passionate about creating change in the disadvantaged communities where he grew up."
"I’m running for Houston City Council District D to advocate for the people in the communities I’m from," Jordan said. "This is personal. Day after day and year after year, I’ve watched families, my neighbors, struggle to get ahead. As the next council member for District D, I want to work with every community in this diverse district to make it the best place to live here in the city of Houston. This is our future and I’m ready to stand up and fight for it."
Trump biographer warns he may turn to ’military conflicts in the Persian Gulf now that nobody believes his tariff bluffs
President Donald Trump may resort to military adventurism in the Middle East as a way to keep his political opponents off balance, according to a journalist who has covered Trump for decades.
Journalist Tim O'Brien, author of the 2005 book TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald, was interviewed by "The Last Word" host Lawrence O'Donnell on Monday.
The two discussed how Trump's threatened tariffs against Mexico had backfired spectacularly.
"Will he find other arenas to do this if the tariff game isn’t working?" O'Donnell asked.
"He absolutely will because it’s more than just a game for him, this is where he operates," O'Brien replied. "He thrives in chaos and he thrives around the idea of keeping people off balance so they’re guessing what he’ll do next."
CNN
James Clapper walks through Trump’s favorite negotiation technique: Coercion
Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper noted that President Donald Trump has a knack for negotiations based on completely ridiculous and false information.
In an interview with CNN's Don Lemon, the host brought up that the president claims he has a "secret plan" that he's gotten Mexico to agree to on trade. Mexico has discounted Trump's account, saying that what they agreed to was back in December, and that it appears Trump has merely backed down on his trade threats.
"That seems to be the default technique is coercion," said Clapper. "So, we’re going to coerce Iran and North Koreans by ratcheting up sanctions. And then worse, coercing allies like Mexico. That’s a favorite technique."