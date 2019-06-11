Sarah Sanders rages at Joe Biden ahead of Iowa speech: He ‘allowed Russia to interfere with our election’

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said on Tuesday that former Vice President Joe Biden “allowed Russia to interfere with our election.”

During a gaggle outside the White House, Sanders spoke to reporters about the news that Biden is expected to call President Donald Trump an “existential threat” later on Tuesday.

“I’m sure Biden has a lot of questions he needs to answer himself,” Sanders reportedly said.

The press secretary also accused Biden of being “part of the administration that allowed Russia to interfere in our election… they allowed China to continue to grow.”

Read some of the reports from Sanders’ gaggle below.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders speaks during press gaggle@PressSec: “It’s a sad day when Mexico and the Mexican government are doing more than Democrats to secure the southern border.” ADVERTISEMENT — Stephanie Myers (@_StephanieMyers) June 11, 2019

.@PressSec: “The border is being completely overrun and we have to see something dramatically change,” before saying they believe the Trump administration is on the right path. — Stephanie Myers (@_StephanieMyers) June 11, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about Joe Biden campaigning in Iowa today since Pres. @realDonaldTrump will be there as well, @PressSec says, “I’m sure Biden has a lot of questions he needs to answer himself.”

Biden reportedly plans to call Pres. Trump an “existential threat.” — Stephanie Myers (@_StephanieMyers) June 11, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked about Biden’s advance text calling @POTUS “an existential threat,” @PressSec dismisses as “truly laughable” and says Obama-Biden policies toward Iran, North Korea and China, give Biden “a lot of explaining to do.” Not sure if @POTUS will fire back while in Iowa. pic.twitter.com/LtjVZn39dv — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 11, 2019

Sanders went on to say that Biden, “was part of the administration that allowed Russia to interfere in our election… they allowed China to continue to grow.” ADVERTISEMENT — Stephanie Myers (@_StephanieMyers) June 11, 2019

Asked @presssec about POTUS saying the “big difference” between himself & Nixon is “I don’t leave” – she told me: The president’s been crystal clear from day one of this absurd witch hunt. There was no wrongdoing … I don’t think you can be anymore plain and simple or outspoken. — Francesca Chambers (@fran_chambers) June 11, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

xx