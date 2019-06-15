Saudi Arabia urges ‘decisive’ response to threats against energy supplies
Saudi Arabia’s energy minister on Saturday called for a “swift and decisive” response to threats against energy supplies following twin attacks on tankers in a vital Gulf shipping channel.
“There must be a swift and decisive response to the threat against energy supplies… created by the recent terrorist acts in the Arabian Gulf,” Khalid al-Falih was quoted as saying on the ministry’s Twitter page.
He was speaking at a meeting of G20 energy and environment ministers in Japan after the attacks on Thursday, which sent crude prices soaring amid a tense standoff between Iran and the US.
The Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous was carrying highly flammable methanol through the Gulf of Oman when it was rocked by explosions, causing a blaze that was quickly extinguished.
US President Donald Trump said the twin attack, which also targeted a tanker owned by Oslo-listed company Frontline, had Iran “written all over it”.
Falih has previously said the kingdom was monitoring the situation with “great concern” and called for action to secure maritime traffic, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.
Saudi Arabia, a close US ally, is a bitter regional rival of Iran.
Iran has repeatedly warned in the past that it could block the strategic Hormuz Strait in a relatively low-tech, high-impact countermeasure to any attack by the United States.
Doing so would disrupt oil tankers travelling out of the Gulf region to the Indian Ocean and global export routes.
But Trump has played down the threat.
Breaking Banner
Sarah Sanders’ lies were worse than reported — here is how she got away with them
In her tenure as White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders became legendary for her ability to lie at the podium.
But according to conservative commentator Andrew Egger, writing for The Bulwark, Sanders' real "success" for the Trump administration did not come from how frequently she lied — it came from the fact that most of her lies were boring.
"Her morose, plodding style and Bartlebyesque refusals to grant reporters a single inch of ground poured cold water on news cycle after news cycle that might otherwise have ignited," wrote Egger. "The downside, of course, was that she lied a lot. But even here she distinguished herself from [predecessor Sean] Spicer, whose sweaty, frantic tall tales—that was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period!—always invited heaps of instant ridicule. Deadpanning her way through boring, misleading briefing after boring, misleading briefing, Sarah Sanders managed to take most of the fun out of calling her out—as much of a victory as Trump could typically hope for, under the circumstances."
Small donors are rebuilding Notre-Dame as French billionaires delay
As Notre-Dame holds its first mass Saturday since a devastating fire two months ago, billionaire French donors who pledged hundreds of millions for rebuilding have "yet to pay a penny", a spokesman for the cathedral said.
Instead, the funds paying for clean-up and reconstruction are coming mainly from French and American citizens who donated to church charities like the Friends of Notre-Dame de Paris. Those charities are helping pay the bills and the salaries ofup to 150 workers employed by the cathedral since the April 15 fire destroyed its roof and caused its iconic spire to collapse.
Suspects in David Ortiz shooting to be held for up to a year during probe
Nine suspects in the shooting of American baseball star David Ortiz will remain in custody for up to a year while the investigation proceeds, a judge in the Dominican Republic has ordered.
The attorney general's office made the announcement late Friday and also said the probe was at an advanced stage.The motive is not known for the June 9 shooting of Ortiz, a long-time Boston Red Sox great who is from the Dominican Republic and is now retired from the sport.
Ortiz, 43, was shot in the back while he was at a nightclub with friends.