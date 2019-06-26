Scientist literally dances after learning controversial Trump administration official is leaving amid ethics probe
In a press release on Wednesday, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the departure of Bill Wehrum, the controversial assistant administrator for the EPA’s Office of Air and Radiation. And Wehrum’s environmental record has been so abysmal that according to HuffPost’s Jennifer Bendery, a climate change activist/expert was dancing with joy in response to the news of his departure from the EPA.
Bendery didn’t mean “dancing” as a figure of speech. On Twitter, Bendery reported on Wednesday that according to a source, the activist — who she didn’t mention by name — was “literally” dancing after learning that Wehrum was leaving the EPA.
As president, Donald Trump has been highly critical of President Barack Obama’s environmental record — trumpeting his love of fossil fuels and insisting that EPA standards were much too severe under Obama’s watch. Wehrum, after being appointed to the EPA, played a key role in rolling back Obama-era environmental policies. And his departure comes in response to allegations of ethics violations. Wehrum’s critics allege that after joining the EPA, he promoted the interests of former clients in the energy sector.
A source tells me a climate change expert in DC was dancing in the halls just now, literally, at this news. https://t.co/R2jNuX2orG
— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) June 26, 2019
In an official statement, Noah Bookbinder — executive director of the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics — asserted, “While not the biggest name to face ethics problems in the Trump Administration, William Wehrum was emblematic of the Administration’s struggles to remain ethical. From almost the moment he took over the EPA, Wehrum appears to have been working to advance the interests of his former clients, apparently violating both his ethics agreement and the Trump Administration’s ethics pledge.”
HuffPost’s Alexander C. Kaufman, in a June 26 article, cites some example of the alleged conflicts of interest on Wehrum’s part — for example, the House Committee on Energy & Commerce is investigating the allegation that Wehrum and a top deputy used their positions in the EPA to help utility companies they had represented when they were with the law firm now known as Hunton Andrews Kurth (which was Hunton & Williams at the time).
Also, Kaufman reports, Wehrum met with the Utility Air Regulatory Group (UARG), a former client known for aggressively promoting fossil fuels. That organization, which disbanded in May, was funded by several companies that opposed stricter limits on pollution caused by coal-fired plants.
Rep. Frank Pallone, the New Jersey Democrat who now heads the House Energy and Commerce Committee, is glad to see Wehrum go — describing his departure as “welcome news.”
“Much like UARG suddenly dissolving in the face of scrutiny,” Pallone told HuffPost, “Wehrum is now suddenly leaving amidst investigations into his potential ethical misconduct — investigations that should and will continue.”
Iran tells UN it cannot save nuclear deal
Iran told the UN Security Council on Wednesday that it cannot "alone" save the nuclear deal, turning up pressure on the Europeans, Russia and China as it moved toward a possible breach of its commitments to limit its nuclear activities.
"Iran has done a lot and much more than its fair share to preserve the nuclear deal," Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi told a council meeting.
"Iran alone cannot, shall not and will not take all of the burdens anymore to preserve the JCPOA," he said, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action as the deal is formally known.
Iran has said that as of June 27, it will have more than the 300 kilos (660 pounds) of enriched uranium that it was allowed to have under the deal, the result of 12 years of tough diplomatic negotiations.
US pushes UN to tighten Iran sanctions blacklist
The United States has asked the UN Security Council to update its sanctions blacklist on Iran after complaining of lapses in enforcing travel bans and asset freezes, according to a letter seen by AFP on Wednesday.
The push for tougher enforcement of UN sanctions came amid soaring tensions between the United States and Iran following Washington's decision to impose new sanctions on Tehran and recent attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf.
The UN blacklist contains the names of 23 individuals and 61 entities linked to Iran's nuclear activities, including the commander of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard Qods force, Major General Qasem Soleimani.
Elijah Cummings shames Republicans for shrugging off Trump’s lawlessness: ‘We don’t teach our children to lie!’
House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) on Wednesday delivered a scathing rebuke to Republican lawmakers who are shrugging off the lawlessness of President Donald Trump and his administration.
During a hearing in which United States Special Counsel Henry Kerner reiterated his finding that Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway repeatedly broke the law by violating the Hatch Act, Cummings shamed GOP lawmakers who defended Conway's actions and suggested that breaking the law isn't a big deal.
"It concerns me that we've gotten so far from the basic principles of obedience to the law," he said.