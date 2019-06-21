Sean Hannity busted offering support to Paul Manafort: ‘Anything I can do to help’
Fox News personality Sean Hannity was revealed to have offered his help to Paul Manafort, the convicted felon who served as campaign chairman in Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.
The judge in Manafort’s case unsealed 56 pages of text messages on Friday.
Kenneth Vogel of The New York Times noted Manafort thanking Hannity for defending him and Hannity offering to do “anything” to help him out.
WILD: The judge in the MANAFORT case just unsealed 56 pages(!) of what appear to be regular text messages between @seanhannity & Paul Manafort from 7/2017 through 6/2018.
MANAFORT thanks Hannity for standing by him.
HANNITY responds: "anything I can do to help." pic.twitter.com/1i5l2DBUO5
— Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) June 21, 2019
