Sean Hannity busted offering support to Paul Manafort: ‘Anything I can do to help’

Published

1 min ago

on

Fox News personality Sean Hannity was revealed to have offered his help to Paul Manafort, the convicted felon who served as campaign chairman in Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

The judge in Manafort’s case unsealed 56 pages of text messages on Friday.

Kenneth Vogel of The New York Times noted Manafort thanking Hannity for defending him and Hannity offering to do “anything” to help him out.

