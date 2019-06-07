‘Sean is full of it’: MSNBC panel resorts to profanity to scorn Hannity’s outrage about Pelosi

On Friday, MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace blasted Sean Hannity for calling the desire of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to see President Donald Trump prosecuted “despicable behavior” and something that “happens in banana republics,” to the point that she and her guests let slip some profanity.

Wallace pointed out that Trump led rallies that chanted “Lock her up!” about Hillary Clinton, and that he tried to use the Justice Department to go after he and former FBI Director James Comey.

“As ludicrous as they are, as ridiculous as they sound for pointing fingers and accusing their political opponents for doing that which they have done, one of the most disturbing things the president did is ask his Justice Department and then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions investigate and prosecute and jail Jim Comey and Hillary Clinton,” said Wallace. “So the notion that Sean Hannity has the capacity, and maybe he’s worth what they pay him that he can say those things with a straight face that it makes us a Banana Republic to talk about prosecuting our political rivals.”

Heilemann had some even more choice words for Hannity.

“I haven’t been on the show in a little while, so I’m going to warn anyone in the booth I’m going to use language that might need to be bleeped out,” said Heilemann. “I yield to no one in my tendency to call bullshit on people at Fox News when they lie. And so obviously, Sean is full of it.”

“The business model of Fox News is to create an alternative reality that’s destroying the country,” he continued. “In that reality, Hillary Clinton is a criminal … They created a world where there are tens of millions of people who think Hillary Clinton is a criminal. Sean’s not crazy, he gets what he’s doing. That’s his business model.”

“So I guess the bottom line is, if this is a play and it’s all bullshit, as you said, the play is in its second season and they’ve actually recast the Attorney General, Sessions is out and Barr is in,” said Wallace. “It’s getting more dire—”

“We have an Attorney General who has embraced the Fox News world of bullshit,” said Heilemann. “That’s what’s happened, and it’s a hugely scary thing for the country.”

Wallace later caught herself and apologized on air for her use of profane language. “I’m a mommy, and if my seven-year-old had used the language John and I used, I would make him wash his mouth out with soap,” she said. “So John and I are heading to the little girls’ room and little boys’ room after the show to do just that.”

Watch below: