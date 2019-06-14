Sean Spicer flips out after MSNBC host blames him for Sarah Sanders’ lie-filled press briefings
On Friday, former press secretary Sean Spicer appeared on MSNBC. When asked by host Hallie Jackson whether he thought the role of press secretary in the Trump administration required spinning reality, Spicer snapped.
“Sarah Sanders did not always tell the truth to reporters. Do you regret setting that precedent for dishonesty when you were at the podium?”
“No,” Spicer replied.
“No? None? Not at all? None of the little things that you said weren’t true you regret none of them?” Jackson pressed.
“No, I didn’t say that!” Spicer fired back. “You said, do you regret setting the precedent. Did I make mistakes? Of course I did… I’ve said that there are times I should have done a better job. There were times when I hope to God that you look back on some of your shows or some of your questions and say, wow, I wasn’t the best reporter I could have been. I clearly made mistakes.”
Later in the interview, Jackson asked Spicer if he’d serve the administration in a similar capacity in the future. He said he’d refuse.
“Would I go back? No, no, no,” Spicer said. “I told the president many times I was honored to do it, but I am much more happy and relaxed and less stressful now.”
Watch:
