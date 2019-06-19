Senate Republicans just gave a lifetime appointment to one of the most anti-LGBT judges Trump has ever nominated
He thinks transgender people are “delusional.”
He sees the fight for LGBT equality as a “clash of absolutes” where “religious liberty and sexual liberty” are forever at odds.
He says the Equality Act, which would add sexual orientation and gender identity to the Civil Rights Act of 1964, is “weaponizing” the Supreme Court Obergefell marriage ruling against Christians.
He’s said that “preventing sexual orientation-based discrimination cannot justify serious burdens on…constitutionally protected religious freedom.”
He works for an anti-LGBT legal group that seeks to defend Christians against perceived religious discrimination. Among their clients have been Christian bakers Melissa and Aaron Klein of Sweetcakes by Melissa.
And on Wednesday Republicans in the U.S. Senate voted 52-46 to give him a lifetime appointment to the federal bench.
Matthew Kacsmaryk of the very anti-LGBT First Liberty Institute will soon be U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk for the Northern District of Texas.
All Democrats and one just one Republican, Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) voted against Kacsmaryk’s confirmation, as The Washington Blade reports.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Breaking Banner
‘A wild, disgusting, ugly ride’: MSNBC analyst warns 2020 will be ‘desperate’ Trump running to avoid arrest
During a panel discussion with political pundits, MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace warned that we're about to enter one of worst campaigns of our lives.
Washington Post reporter Phil Rucker noted that President Donald Trump's Orlando kickoff was essentially a repeat of his 2016 kickoff, with the same policies and same promises.
"It felt like déjà vu for both of us who covered the 2016 campaign because it was the same 'populist' messages, same grievances, same lines, even and the same response with the same crowd. And the same logo," Rucker said.
But it was MoveOn communications chief Karine Jean-Pierre that warned of a horrific election season as Trump runs a race not only for his presidency but for his life.
Universal says artists owed ‘transparency’ over devastating fire
The world's largest music group Universal owes artists "transparency" over revelations that a 2008 fire devoured some 500,000 recordings in its care, its chief said in an internal memo.
Universal Music Group CEO and chairman Lucian Grainge released the note to staff Tuesday following a bombshell New York Times magazine investigation that found the blaze tore through a warehouse housing irreplaceable master recordings spanning decades.
The work of stars including Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Bing Crosby, Ella Fitzgerald, Sonny and Cher, Joni Mitchell, Eric Clapton, Elton John, Janet Jackson, Nirvana and Tupac was reportedly engulfed in the flames.
Entire MSNBC panel unleashes on Judiciary chair demanding he get Mueller to testify ASAP
MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace unleashed on Democrats for refusing to step up and fight back against President Donald Trump.
She was joined by former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) and Frank Figliuzzi the former Assistant Director for Counterintelligence at the FBI, both of whom demanded to know what Democrats were thinking.
"It's time -- it's past time for [Robert Mueller] to talk about his report," Figliuzzi said, wondering why officials didn't call him to testify as soon as possible. "And as much of that testimony needs to be an open hearing, not behind closed doors."
That's when Wallace dropped the truth bomb that is going to infuriate Democrats.