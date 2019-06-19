She ‘has some legal exposure’: Here is why Hope Hicks ‘may want to invoke the 5th Amendment’ in talks with Congress
The Trump White House is claiming that former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks is under no obligation to cooperate with House Democrats in their probe of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation and that she enjoys “absolute immunity.” But attorney Julian Epstein, former Democratic chief counsel for the House Judiciary Committee, stressed during an appearance on CNN on Wednesday that there is no such thing as “absolute immunity” where Hicks is concerned — and that Hicks, having likely waved executive privilege, might want to invoke the U.S. Constitution’s 5th Amendment to protect herself.
“Absolute immunity would be a claim by the White House that none of the staff or the president need to answer any questions in a congressional proceeding or a legal proceeding,” Epstein explained to CNN, quickly adding that when President Richard Nixon tried to claim absolute immunity during the Watergate scandal in the 1970s, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that there was no such thing.
Epstein went on to say, “What there is there is executive privilege, but executive privilege is very, very narrow.” And Hicks, Epstein added, likely waived executive privilege when she spoke to Mueller’s office during the Russia investigation.
“Even if there was a legitimate legal claim on executive privilege,” Epstein asserted, “it does not extend to obstruction of justice or her role in potential illegal behavior.”
Epstein added that Hicks “may want to invoke the 5th Amendment because I think that she actually has some legal exposure going forward. I could see her invoking a privilege on self-incrimination. But executive privilege is not a serious claim. It’s kicking the can down the road. It’s a political maneuver by the White House.”
Not only does executive privilege probably not offer Hicks legal shelter, Epstein stressed, but also, Hicks isn’t protected by “absolute immunity” because such a thing —according to the U.S. Supreme Court — doesn’t really exist.
“What the White House is doing is invoking a blanket privilege that the courts have said does not exist,” Epstein told CNN. “They know it doesn’t exist.”
Mexican Senate opens debate on North American trade deal
Mexico's Senate began debating the new North American trade agreement Wednesday, putting the country on track to be the first to ratify it despite recent tension with the US.
The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) is expected to pass easily in Mexico, given that the deal it aims to replace, the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), has helped turn the country into an exporting powerhouse over the past 25 years -- with nearly 80 percent of those exports going to the US.
Opening debate on the deal, Senator Veronica Martinez, secretary of the upper house's economic committee, called it "an important agreement for all Mexicans."
Fox News host’s insane anti-LGBT screed: Activists are trying to make kids transgender by ‘eliminating gays’
Fox News host Greg Gutfeld went on a lengthy deep-dive into what he claims are the motivations of LGBT activists, falsely accusing them of trying to increase the number of transgender children by "eliminating gays."
There is exactly zero truth to Gutfeld's claims, which he made on Fox News' "The Five" on Monday, as Media Maters reports.