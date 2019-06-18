Shep Smith stunned that America will continue to be left without an official defense secretary after Patrick Shanahan resigns

Fox News host Shepard Smith noted on Tuesday that the United States had gone without a confirmed secretary of defense since the resignation of James Mattis in December last year.

“This one came out of nowhere. But really didn’t catch a lot of people by surprise. We begin with breaking news and the bombshell report that has blown up the top spot at the Pentagon, ensuring that the United States goes longer without a full-time confirmed secretary of defense,” Smith said.

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan abruptly resigned on Tuesday after facing an FBI investigation over domestic violence allegations.

“The president says Shanahan withdrew from contention as defense secretary so he can devote more time to his family. All of this as the Defense Department deals with brand new tensions with Iran,” Smith explained.

“The fact remains, the United States of America has been without a secretary of defense, confirmed by the Senate, for almost six months and counting. The longest such period in our nation’s history.”

