‘So damn embarrassing’: Internet scorns White House journalists throwing a goodbye party for Sarah Huckabee Sanders
On Thursday, the Huffington Post reported that White House reporters are planning a party for the departing Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, complete with “farewell drinks,” at a fancy D.C. restaurant sometime next week.
In no time, the internet weighed in, with numerous commenters on Twitter incredulous that journalists would honor a press secretary notorious for habitual lying, attempts to silence reporters, and in recent weeks, her total absence from the briefing room.
Here are some of the reactions:
This is so damn embarrassing. https://t.co/AdIbJIQLLN
— Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) June 20, 2019
Why would fete someone who actively eroded trust in and value of your entire industry? https://t.co/L3pCCMp4wr
— ᴅᴇʀᴇᴋ ᴍᴇᴀᴅ (@derektmead) June 20, 2019
Look! It's everything you need to know about the media class https://t.co/d51YwmXY7v
— homegrown simpsons stuff (@joestanton) June 20, 2019
Congeniality is good. Just remember the news outlets that put this on next time they complain about the lack of press briefings and untruths spoken from the Brady Room’s pulpit https://t.co/glA7TMyKbT
— Briän Ries (@moneyries) June 21, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Can I suggest Brett Kavanaugh’s house? Parents out of town https://t.co/eNmpbfRvDG
— mass ave curmudgeon (@mass_ave) June 20, 2019
she won’t go and then tell everyone she did 😂 https://t.co/Tsa3dvOcRW
— Tony (@sixfootfivetony) June 20, 2019