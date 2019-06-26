Soccer star slams Trump for attacking her teammate: He hates women he ‘cannot control or grope’

On Wednesday, U.S. Women’s Soccer champion Ali Krieger rebuked President Donald Trump for his attacks on her teammate Megan Rapinoe, saying that the president feels threatened by women that he “cannot control or grope”:

In regards to the “President’s” tweet today, I know women who you cannot control or grope anger you, but I stand by @mPinoe & will sit this one out as well. I don’t support this administration nor their fight against LGBTQ+ citizens, immigrants & our most vulnerable. — Ali Krieger (@alikrieger) June 26, 2019

Rapinoe drew Trump’s ire after she said that she would refuse to visit the White House as part of any victory celebration. Trump fired back, tweeting that sports teams “love coming to the White House” and that she “should WIN first,” before turning down a hypothetical invitation.