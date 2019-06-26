Quantcast
Soccer star slams Trump for attacking her teammate: He hates women he ‘cannot control or grope’

1 min ago

On Wednesday, U.S. Women’s Soccer champion Ali Krieger rebuked President Donald Trump for his attacks on her teammate Megan Rapinoe, saying that the president feels threatened by women that he “cannot control or grope”:

Rapinoe drew Trump’s ire after she said that she would refuse to visit the White House as part of any victory celebration. Trump fired back, tweeting that sports teams “love coming to the White House” and that she “should WIN first,” before turning down a hypothetical invitation.

