Quantcast
Connect with us

Soledad O’Brien shames the press for calling Trump’s lies about Central Park 5 a ‘controversial stance’

Published

1 min ago

on

Former CNN host Soledad O’Brien has once again called out media outlets for whitewashing President Donald Trump’s blatant lies.

This time, O’Brien took issue with a USA Today headline that mischaracterized Trump’s lies about five black men who were falsely accused of raping a woman in New York’s Central Park in the 1980s, only to have their convictions vacated in 2002 after DNA evidence exonerated them and another man confessed that he was the man who committed the brutal Central Park rape more than a decade earlier.

Instead of calling out Trump for lying about the case, the paper simply called Trump’s continued assertions of their guilt a “controversial stance.”

“It’s not a controversial stance,” O’Brien said. “It’s inaccurate. They were paid out 41 million dollars! Another person confessed! But his comment is framed as a perfectly reasonable take, just his take on it. This is not educating the public.”

Trump this week once again suggested that the Central Park Five were really guilty, despite the overwhelming evidence that they were innocent.

“You have people on both sides of that,” Trump said when asked about the five men having their convictions vacated. “They admitted their guilt.”

In fact, the Central Park Five say that police coerced them into making false confessions, and have since been completely exonerated.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Ridiculous!’ House Dems slam Hope Hicks and her White House lawyer for refusing to answer questions

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 19, 2019

By

Democratic lawmakers are already calling Hope Hicks' congressional testimony "ridiculous."

The former White House communications director complied with a subpoena Wednesday morning to testify before the House Judiciary Committee, but refused to answer any questions about her time serving under President Donald Trump.

A White House lawyer who accompanied Hicks, who left the government in early 2018, repeatedly objected to questions from congressional investigators.

“It’s pretty ridiculous,” says Rep. @KarenBassTweets, saying the White House lawyer inside the Hope Hicks interview is objecting to lots of questions.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Historian reveals alarming similarities between Trump’s ‘concentration camps’ and Nazi Germany

Published

41 mins ago

on

June 19, 2019

By

As Republican lawmakers furiously deny that President Donald Trump is holding migrant families in "concentration camps" along the border, historians have been charting the alarming parallels with Nazi Germany.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) angrily disputed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who compared Trump's detention centers to Nazi concentration camps, but historian Ned Richardson-Little pointed out just how similar current conditions are to Germany in the 1930s.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Why is America’s suicide epidemic hitting Trump’s base so hard?

Published

49 mins ago

on

June 19, 2019

By

We hear a lot about suicide when celebrities like Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade die by their own hand. Otherwise, it seldom makes the headlines. That’s odd given the magnitude of the problem.

In 2017, 47,173 Americans killed themselves. In that single year, in other words, the suicide count was nearly seven times greater than the number of American soldiers killed in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars between 2001 and 2018.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link
I need your help.

Investigating Trump is a full-time job, and I want to add new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have stories coming you'll love. Join me and go ad-free, while restoring the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link