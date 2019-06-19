Soledad O’Brien shames the press for calling Trump’s lies about Central Park 5 a ‘controversial stance’

Former CNN host Soledad O’Brien has once again called out media outlets for whitewashing President Donald Trump’s blatant lies.

This time, O’Brien took issue with a USA Today headline that mischaracterized Trump’s lies about five black men who were falsely accused of raping a woman in New York’s Central Park in the 1980s, only to have their convictions vacated in 2002 after DNA evidence exonerated them and another man confessed that he was the man who committed the brutal Central Park rape more than a decade earlier.

Instead of calling out Trump for lying about the case, the paper simply called Trump’s continued assertions of their guilt a “controversial stance.”

“It’s not a controversial stance,” O’Brien said. “It’s inaccurate. They were paid out 41 million dollars! Another person confessed! But his comment is framed as a perfectly reasonable take, just his take on it. This is not educating the public.”

Trump this week once again suggested that the Central Park Five were really guilty, despite the overwhelming evidence that they were innocent.

“You have people on both sides of that,” Trump said when asked about the five men having their convictions vacated. “They admitted their guilt.”

In fact, the Central Park Five say that police coerced them into making false confessions, and have since been completely exonerated.