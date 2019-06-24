‘Somebody is going to die’: Lawyer horrified after witnessing chaos, illness and danger at migrant child jail in Texas
Outrage is mounting over a shocking Associated Press report published late last week revealing that at least 250 migrant infants, children and teenagers have been locked up for nearly a month without adequate food, water or sanitation at a Border Patrol station in Clint, Texas, near the city of El Paso. Lawyers who visited the facility described a scene of chaos and sickness, with children unable to shower or change into clean clothes for weeks on end. The AP report came the same week that the Trump administration argued in federal court that the government is not required to provide toothbrushes, soap or beds to children detained at the border, and as other reports found similarly squalid conditions at a number of immigration jails. We speak with Warren Binford, a lawyer who interviewed children detained at the Clint, Texas, facility.
Fox News report slams homeless shelters as ‘the most dangerous places in the world’
Business anchor Charles Payne reported on Fox News on Monday about the dangers posed by homeless shelters, calling them "the most dangerous places in the world."
As part of a series of segments on the homeless population in the U.S., Payne slammed San Diego -- even though the city's homeless numbers have gone down.
"This feels like a cosmetic solution," Payne opined. "And I know homeless people, particularly in New York and they hate the shelters. Shelters, you get ripped off, you get beaten up."
"They are the most dangerous places in the world, a homeless shelter," the anchor added.
US Fed like a ‘stubborn child’: Trump
US President Donald Trump on Monday renewed his attacks on the Federal Reserve, saying the central bank's reluctance to cut interest rates was standing in the way of blowout economic expansion.
The Fed last week left benchmark US lending rates untouched but signaled it could ease them soon if the economic outlook deteriorates.
"Despite a Federal Reserve that doesn't know what it is doing... we are on course to have one of the best Months of June in US history," Trump tweeted, arguing that lower rates would have driven GDP growth rates as high as five percent.
Trump tells other countries to protect own Gulf shipping
President Donald Trump on Monday told other countries to protect their own Gulf oil shipments, declaring that the United States has only limited strategic interest in the "dangerous" region.
In a pair of tweets, Trump said US aims regarding Iran boil down to "No Nuclear Weapons and No Further Sponsoring of Terror."As for Iran's threats to shut sea lanes used to transport a large portion of the world's oil exports through the Persian Gulf, Washington is not concerned, Trump said.
Stating that the United States is now the world's biggest energy producer, thereby weaning itself off decades of dependence on Middle Eastern oil, Trump said "we don't even need to be there."