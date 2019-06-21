‘Something is wrong’: Fox News host Shep Smith finds some major holes in Trump’s Iran story
Fox News host Shepard Smith on Friday said something was wrong with President Donald Trump’s account of his decision to call off an airstrike on Iran.
“Yesterday morning at 11:00 a.m., there was a national security briefing. The president was not in it. At 3:00, there was another briefing during which the president would have been given the details of the strike, including a casualty count,” he explained.
“It’s our reporting that he was said to have concerns after that briefing about the casualty count. He then spent some time on the phone and during the 6:00 hour or whenever it was, ten minutes before go, he called it off — because of the 150 that he just learned about. Something is wrong there.”
Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace said that a national security official who had served during another Republican administration told him that Trump’s story “did not add up.”
Wallace said that Trump should have been informed of possible casualties during his initial briefing with military officials.
“So the idea that the president, ten minutes before the actual go — The New York Times is reporting that the ships were in place, the war planes were in the air — that ten minutes before you’re learning for the first time that there’s going to be 150 casualties seems unlikely, and certainly not the way it’s been done in the past,” he added.
Breaking Banner
Missouri man who molested 11-year-old girl and gave her an STD gets no jail time
A 22-year-old Missouri man this week avoided jail time after he pleaded guilty to molesting an 11-year-old girl and giving her a sexually transmitted disease.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that Joseph Meili was sentenced to five years probation after he pleaded guilty to third-degree child molestation, roughly two years after he had a sexual encounter with an 11-year-old girl whom he met online.
After their encounter, the girl subsequently tested positive for chlamydia, according to court documents.
Breaking Banner
Secrecy-obsessed Trump campaign banning wealthy donors from events for talking to the press: report
According to a report at Politico, President Donald Trump's re-election campaign is clamping down on donors -- including those who have contributed over a million dollars -- over fears that they will reveal or leak to the press discussions about campaign strategy discussed in private donor gatherings.
The report starts by noting that conservative high-rollers are relieved of their phones when attending private events so that they can't record what is discussed.
According to Joseph Fogg III, a longtime GOP fundraiser from Florida who attended a donor conference at the Trump International Hotel in Washington last month, he had to place his phone in a locked security pouch as he entered the Presidential Ballroom only to be given access to it after hearing from Vice President Mike Pence and other top Trump officials.
Trump’s cruel threat of ICE raids to rip children from parents and deport ‘millions’ becomes reality Sunday
On Monday President Donald Trump elicited massive outrage when he tweeted this threat: "Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in."
Reports quickly came in revealing that ICE, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency, was not only unaware of the plan, but did not have the manpower in place to execute it.