Spain wildfire out of control amid Europe heatwave
A forest fire in Spain raged out of control on Thursday amid a Europe-wide heatwave, devouring land despite the efforts of hundreds of firefighters who worked through the night, local authorities said.
The blaze broke out on Wednesday afternoon in Torre del Espanol in the northeastern region of Catalonia and by Thursday it had destroyed more than 4,000 hectares (10,000 acres), the region’s interior minister Miquel Buch said.
“The difficulties are such that we can’t talk about a fire that is under control or in the extinction phase, but rather that we’re at a moment when the blaze is getting bigger,” he told Catalan radio.
In a statement, Catalonia’s regional government warned the fire could eventually devour 20,000 hectares in what presented an “extreme risk.”
The fire spread quickly due to strong winds and soaring temperatures.
Buch said it may have been caused by “an accumulation of manure in a farm that generated enough heat to explode and generate sparks.”
So far, some 30 people have been evacuated from their homes, the regional government said, as water-dropping aircraft assist firefighters on the ground.
The fire comes as much of Europe is gripped by a record-breaking heatwave.
Meteorologists blame a blast of hot air from northern Africa for the scorching temperatures early in the European summer, which could send thermometers above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in France, Spain and Greece on Thursday and Friday.
2020 Election
‘Downright irresponsible and shameful’: DNC and NBC ripped for Democratic debate that spent less than 10 minutes on climate emergency
"Our survival is worth more time than vague, irrelevant, and trivial questions posed 80 minutes into the debate."
After 2020 Democratic presidential candidates spent less than ten minutes on the global climate emergency during the first primary debate in Miami, Florida Wednesday night, environmentalists and progressive critics argued it is now clearer than ever that the DNC must agree to host a debate focused specifically on the crisis that poses an existential threat to human civilization.
