Sperm donor ruled legal father by Aussie court
A man who donated sperm so his gay friend could have a baby more than a decade ago has parental rights over their daughter, Australia’s High Court ruled Wednesday.
The court said that because the man was listed on the birth certificate and had an “extremely close” relationship with the girl, he was the father and should have a say in whether she is taken to live in New Zealand.
The man — who goes by the pseudonym ‘Robert’ for legal reasons — agreed to donate his sperm to a friend in 2006 via artificial insemination.
Despite them not living together, Robert had “an ongoing role in the child’s financial support, health, education and general welfare”, the court said.
Problems arose when the girl’s mother and her same-sex partner wanted to move to New Zealand in 2015.
Judge Margaret Cleary ruled that a lower court was wrong to rule against the father and concluded that the child should remain in Australia so he can have visitation rights.
It is unclear, given the specifics of this relationship, whether the case could set a precedent for future judgements.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman de-fangs religious police but plans to enforce ‘decency’
Saudi Arabia has rendered toothless the once-feared religious police amid a liberalisation drive, but a planned "public decency" law is stoking controversy with some fearing a revival of morality policing.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has sought to shake off his country's ultra-conservative image with the reopening of cinemas, mixed-gender concerts and party-fuelled sporting extravaganzas, while vowing to take the kingdom towards moderate Islam.
The relaxed social norms in a kingdom seldom associated with fun in the past have been welcomed by many Saudis, two-thirds of whom are under 30, in the midst of painful economic reforms geared towards a post-oil future.
Battle heats up to tackle Boris Johnson and be British PM
The battle to make the two-man shortlist to become Britain's prime minister, which will almost certainly include Boris Johnson, heats up on Wednesday when another contender will be eliminated.
After a fractious TV debate, in which Brexit figurehead Johnson managed to avoid any trademark gaffes and emerged largely unscathed after an onslaught from his four remaining rivals, the Conservative Party's 313 MPS will vote once again to remove the candidate with the least support.