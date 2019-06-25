‘Squish brained’: Trump brutally mocked for claiming Medal of Honor recipient killed insurgent ‘wearing a wardrobe’
In a bizarre moment of awarding the Medal of Honor to an Iraq War veteran, President Donald Trump pivoted from his remarks to say that the soldier was attacked by someone “wearing a wardrobe.” Typically when Trump fumbles his remarks, he restates them. In this case, he said the correct phrase and then changed it to something strange.
“Then a third assailant burst out of a wardrobe — wearing a wardrobe,” Trump said.
It’s unclear if the president understands that a wardrobe is also a piece of furniture in addition to a collection of clothing, either way he seemed confused, according to observers. Fake Congressman Jack Kimble said, however, that it made much more sense.
Thank you for changing a terrorist came out of a wardrobe to a terrorist came out wearing a wardrobe, Mr. President. That made much more sense.
— Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) June 25, 2019
Many took to the internet to question the mental acuity of the president.
Watch the video below and read the best tweets below that:
Rapist Trump doesn't know what a wardrobe is. He just read "burst out of a wardrobe" and "corrected" it to"wearing a wardrobe". This squish brained coward is everything Iran has accused him ofADVERTISEMENT
— Ken Reid (@KennethWReid) June 25, 2019
Did Trump just say an assailant jumped “out of a wardrobe” and then correct it to “wearing a wardrobe?” Reading is fundamental.
— Myvicariouslyfe (@MyVicariousLyfe) June 25, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
.@realDonaldTrump doesn’t know what a wardrobe is. He just read that an enemy combatant in Iraq “jumped out of a wardrobe.” Then he added, “Wearing a wardrobe.” 🤦♀️
— JackiSchechner (@JackiSchechner) June 25, 2019
45* just now, at a medal of honor ceremony:
"A 3rd insurgent burst out of a wardrobe. Wearing a wardrobe."
I still can't believe this moron is in charge of our country.
— Gloria Bernstein G-Train (@GloriaBB2) June 25, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
How incredibly ignorant is our @POTUS. During the Medal of Honor ceremony, he read, “he came out of the wardrobe”. But dumbass didn’t know that wardrobe is a piece of furniture! He corrects himself saying “he was wearing a wardrobe”. God help us.
— Judy Banks (@Jmngying) June 25, 2019
“Wearing a wardrobe” DJT. When I think the stupidity cannot get worse, he always comes through!
— John Lundberg (@jplundberg1) June 25, 2019
Trump was reading aloud and clearly doesn’t know that “wardrobe” can also mean “closet”. After saying that an assailant “burst out of a … wardrobe” Trump immediately corrected the text to: “…WEARING a wardrobe…”ADVERTISEMENT
Such a moron. https://t.co/LxjVpbGPFo
— Joe Vernon (@JrocVernon) June 25, 2019
Trump, awarding medal of honor to staff Sgt. David Bellavia, says assailants jumped out of a wardrobe. Confused by the word "wardrobe," I suppose, Trump restates this saying, jumped out “wearing” a wardrobe. Did I hear this right?ADVERTISEMENT
— Jill Birdsall (@jillbirdsall) June 25, 2019
Lordy. @realdonaldtrump just read (with no comprehension) praise of David Bellavia, the first living Iraq War recipient, to be awarded the Medal of Honor:
" … the third as-sail-ee-ant [assailant) burst out of a wardrobe … WEARING A WARDROBE."ADVERTISEMENT
Thanks for your service, Sgt. pic.twitter.com/6IBEKsgZjM
— Sally Deal (@SallyDeal4) June 25, 2019
"…an assailant burst from a wardrobe, WEARING A WARDROBE . . ." at WH MOH ceremony.
Your president*, America. @CharlesPPierce
— txkaty (@txkaty1) June 25, 2019
