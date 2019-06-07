Steve Bullock wanted to complain about the DNC — but readers complained about him running for president instead of Senate

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock was late to declare his candidacy in the Democratic presidential primary, and as a consequence, is falling short of the rules to qualify for the first presidential debate: to do so, he needs 65,000 unique donors or hit at least 1 percent in three consecutive certified polls. In response, he wrote an indignant manifesto on Daily Kos, touting his accomplishments and qualifications.

“The truth is if I ever had to choose again between campaigning for 100,000 donors and securing healthcare for 100,000 people; well, that’s the easiest decision I’ll ever make,” wrote Bullock. “These rules are not the standard our Party should be setting. If we’re ever going to get beyond partisan gridlock and back to governing, we must include those who have done the hard work to get things done outside of Washington.”

The responses he got to his criticism of the DNC, however, were likely not what he was aiming for.

“Why don’t you run for the Senate instead?” wrote commenter “davidkc.”

“You should run for Senate and contribute to the nation just as Sen. Tester is doing,” wrote commenter “Delib.” “But you made your choice. You knew the DNC rules before going in. Nobody should change the rules if you can’t meet them.”

“My response to Gov. Bullock: RUN FOR SENATE,” wrote “David Jarman.”

“Run for Senate Governor. You’d be great at it. We need you in DC in the Senate,” wrote “DoctorCorey.”

“Quit your campaign and run for the god damn senate,” wrote “MNPundit.” “Thats how you can do the most good governor!”

Democratic activists have been begging Bullock for months to run for Senate instead of for the White House, where instead of being one among a giant roster of talented and distinguished people, he would be a star recruit against one-term GOP Sen. Steve Daines, who would arguably be easiest to unseat in this cycle before he becomes more entrenched. Prior to Daines’ victory in 2014, Democrats had held this Montana seat for decades, stretching back to before World War II — and Sen. Jon Tester’s re-election victory last year has shown it is still possible for a popular, well-known Democrat to carry the state.

Thus far, Bullock has shown no interest in a Senate bid. But with term limits forcing him out of the governorship, and with his inability to gain traction in the presidential race, it may be one of his only remaining options for him to consider.