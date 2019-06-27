Quantcast
Connect with us

Supreme Court slaps down Trump’s citizenship Census question in surprise ruling

Published

2 hours ago

on

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Dept. of Commerce v. New York, where the state of New York sued over the question the Trump administration placed on the census asking about legal citizenship.

The Court decided that they agreed with lower court decisions and that the reason for putting the question on the census was “invalid.”

It was a 5-4 ruling but it was Chief Justice John Roberts who joined with the liberal justices.

The Trump administration claimed they needed the question to comply with federal voting rights laws, but New York called it purely partisan because it will prompt fewer Latinos to fill out the census. With fewer people filling out the census, legislative seats are more likely to garner Republican Congressional districts through gerrymandering.

The piece of the argument that made things different was that a key Republican operative who recently died had developed a plan for this census question for exactly this purpose. The hard drives uncovered on the late GOP operative showed that the Trump administration used his documents to justify putting the question on the census.

“The documents released yesterday make clear that the administration’s true motivation for adding the citizenship question is to enable a political power grab that would benefit Republican voters while disenfranchising Democrats and people of color,” wrote the Brennan Center for Justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each lower court considering the issue has blocked the Trump administration from adding the question. Congress has attempted to hold a hearing and investigate the issue, but Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has refused to appear or provide documents.

The decision sent the question back to lower courts and told the Commerce Department that they could try to write the question again, though it didn’t give guidance for how. The Commerce Department said that they had to have the decision by the court by the end of June because they had to print the census out. If the Department rewrites the question and asks the Supreme Court to rule on the re-written question, it would not be decided until the next session, because the court goes on a break until their October term.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Creationist Ken Ham accused of ‘bullying and spiritual abuse’ by former Creation Museum staffer

Published

20 mins ago

on

June 27, 2019

By

Creationist Ken Ham, best known for his Creation Museum that features scientifically and historically illiterate exhibits of biblical figures living side-by-side with dinosaurs, is being accused by a former employee of engaging in "bullying and spiritual abuse."

Via Patheos, former Answers in Genesis employee Ella Durham earlier this month wrote a lengthy and detailed account of the poor experiences she had working with Ham.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Mueller doesn’t need to hand the Democrats any Trump ‘bombshells’ — here’s why

Published

31 mins ago

on

June 27, 2019

By

In a column for Bloomberg (subscription required) Jonathan Bernstein suggested that House Democrats who have finally convinced special counsel Robert Mueller to answer questions in two public hearings in July shouldn't expect any bombshells -- but they may not need any major revelations to expand investigations into President Donald Trump.

According to Bernstein, the benefit of getting the reticent Mueller on national TV is two-fold: To allow the public to hear directly from him how his investigation was conducted and to allow lawmakers to ask carefully-worded questions that might elicit important information that may open new avenues of Congressional investigations.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

How Mitch McConnell became a bigger villain in first Democratic Debate than Trump

Published

43 mins ago

on

June 27, 2019

By

Google searches for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) spiked over 2,000 percent during Wednesday's first Democratic Debate, causing him to be the top trending search out of all of the people and issues in the second half of the debate.

As the Daily Beast points out, McConnell "loomed" over the debate like the Grim Reaper he admits he is.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

The 2020 election needs you. There are 18 months until the election, and the Supreme Court is on the line. I'm trying to add journalists to do more exclusive reports. Let me get rid of the ads for you, and put your support toward 100% progressive reporting. Want to ensure your voice is heard? Join me and restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

HELP TAKE BACK AMERICA
close-link