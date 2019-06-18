‘Take a drink every time he says no collusion’: Social media reacts to Trump’s Orlando rally
As President Donald Trump took the stage in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday to officially launch his 2020 campaign for re-election, numerous people all over social media expressed their thoughts on the matter.
Predictably, Trump had his fair share of online supporters cheering him on and wishing him luck defeating the evil liberals and “Floppy Joe” Biden — a new nickname Trump coined that joins the ranks of such other juvenile insults as “Sleepy Joe,” “SleepyCreepy Joe,” “Crazy Joe Biden,” “Swampman Joe Biden,” and “1 Percent Joe.”
But at the same time, plenty of commentators noted some of the rally’s more lacking features — as well as the president’s own shortcomings as a leader and as a candidate.
Here are just a few of the opinions that people had to offer about Trump’s rally:
Trump running down a list of accomplishments… noticeably absent, anything on immigration #TrumpOrlandoRally
— Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 19, 2019
Took almost a half hour to get to “Build the Wall”. Possibly because it hasn’t been built and Mexico hasn’t paid for it. #TrumpOrlandoRally
— Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) June 19, 2019
Trump referring to Hillary Clinton’s emails from the 2016 presidential race during his 2020 re-election rally.
Clinton is not running as a Democratic candidate in 2020.ADVERTISEMENT
Attendees chant “Lock her up!” #TrumpOrlandoRally pic.twitter.com/yoTGkrf6se
— Allison Park (@allisonpark01) June 19, 2019
Let’s have some fun. Take a drink every time he says:
-rigged system
-Hillary’s emails
-acid washed
-tremendous
-do over
-no collusion
-wall
We will be drunk in no time. Cheers! 🍻 #TrumpRallyOrlando#AnybodybutTrump2020 #TrumpOrlandoRallyADVERTISEMENT
— Livin' Life (@christirnmom) June 19, 2019
Look at all those empty seats #TrumpOrlandoRally pic.twitter.com/VY3xGh72pQ
— Trump is Traitor TrASHLI 🚮 (@ashdmitch) June 19, 2019
Never before has there been such a collection of people looking so desperately in need of health care. #TrumpOrlandoRallyADVERTISEMENT
— jeffbradley (@jeffbradley) June 19, 2019
