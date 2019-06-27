Texas Republican slammed for saying he wants his bank to finance for-profit child detention

On Wednesday, Bank of America announced that it would no longer finance companies that do business with the for-profit prison industry, including private migrant detention facilities. The decision could be consequential, as Bank of America reportedly issued a $380 million loan and $75 million credit line to Caliburn, a private facility linked to former DHS Secretary John Kelly that houses child migrants.

But one person seemed less than pleased about the decision: Texas GOP Sen. John Cornyn:

I may have to change banks: Bank of America will no longer do business with companies that run detention centers – CNN https://t.co/8xG7hlvlOG — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) June 27, 2019

Shortly after this remark, social media buried Cornyn in anger for his seeming demand that he’d only do business with banks that finance the detention of children:

you might want to find a new state. We don’t want you in Texas anymore. Ready for @mjhegar — Dem Texas Girls (@TexDem16) June 27, 2019

We know how much you love the torture of brown kids. So this is no surprise. You tweeted this to please your cult leader, Trump the Torturer.

The Onion couldn’t make up how cartoonishly evil the @GOP has become. — CranesInTheSky💗🔥💗 (@CatsintheBacc) June 27, 2019