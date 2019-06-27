The funniest moments from the Democratic debate – night one

It was Julian Castro’s big night; Elizabeth Warren stood head and shoulders above Jay Inslee; Cory Booker almost made us cry; and everyone spoke Spanish at one point or another (kind of).

.@JulianCastro nails it on #EqualPay and the Equal Rights Amendment! Women deserve equal pay for equal work. Period. Women in this country should NOT be making 80 cents for ever dollar a man does for the exact same work. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/lq2PdY52pD — NARAL (@NARAL) June 27, 2019

Anyone else feeling Warren/Booker tonight? Just sayin… #DemDebate — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) June 27, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

It was a huge night for Democrats in Miami as the first night of the Democratic debate commenced for two hours. Except for that sound issue during the bottom half of the night where we saw Rachel Maddow calming down Chuck Todd like a mother and son duo – one with obvious experience (Rachel) and the other with an intention and no confidence to back it up (Chuck), it was definitely anything but “BORING.”

Then there was that time trans issues were a thing during the Democratic debate…and we soaked it all up because it was about time.

The visibility of trans issues tonight are the result of decades of efforts by trans people of color in the advocacy space. This is their labor making an impact.#DemDebate — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 27, 2019

That time #CoryBooker said trans people of color need more representation #micdrop — Sarah Toce (@SarahToce) June 27, 2019

Amy Klobuchar had some of the best lines of the night, between wanting to have a beer and a woman’s right to choose.

Sen. Klobuchar: “I just want to point out there’s three women up here who have fought pretty hard for a woman’s right to choose.” pic.twitter.com/JyNJOv07nD — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) June 27, 2019

It was an electric night with a lot of heart on the Democratic stage – and tonight we’ll experience Round 2 with another 10 candidates fighting for the mic.