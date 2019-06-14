Quantcast
Connect with us

The only thing worse than Trump is his base: conservative columnist

Published

21 mins ago

on

On Monday, conservative columnist Max Boot ripped President Donald Trump supporters for failing to hold the president accountable in a column for The Washington Post. 

Boot noted that in one week, Trump’s base has shown their motive and missed opportunities to condemn the president over his unprecedented actions.

“The Trump administration presents a series of unanswerable moral riddles. What’s worse — President Trump’s outrageous acts? His gaslighting? His followers’ eagerness to join him in coverups and lies? All three were on display this week, as they have been pretty much every week since Jan 20, 2017,” Boot wrote.

He explained that Trump’s base failed to stand up to Trump — even after he said he would take campaign help from a foreign operative.

In an interview ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, Trump said that he would take dirt on a political opponent from foreign intelligence. Boot noted that after the comments the GOP was pretty silent.

“Few Republicans were willing to defend Trump’s egregious comments outright. Instead, they deflected and minimized. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) made it sound as if the real problem was Democrats ‘trying to keep the 2016 election alive,'” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding, “Sen. James M. Inhofe (R-OK), chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said that this was not one of Trump’s ‘best statements’ (please cite Trump’s best statement, Senator), but he praised Trump for his ‘refreshing habit of saying what he thinks.’ I can think of many ways to describe the president bragging about breaking the law, but ‘refreshing; isn’t one of them. I suppose that’s one reason I’m not a Republican member of Congress.

Read the full column here.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The only thing worse than Trump is his base: conservative columnist

Published

20 mins ago

on

June 14, 2019

By

On Monday, conservative columnist Max Boot ripped President Donald Trump supporters for failing to hold the president accountable in a column for The Washington Post. 

Boot noted that in one week, Trump's base has shown their motive and missed opportunities to condemn the president over his unprecedented actions.

"The Trump administration presents a series of unanswerable moral riddles. What's worse — President Trump's outrageous acts? His gaslighting? His followers' eagerness to join him in coverups and lies? All three were on display this week, as they have been pretty much every week since Jan 20, 2017," Boot wrote.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s latest McCarthyite move attacks Democrat with question of ever ‘speaking to a Russian’

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 14, 2019

By

On Friday, President Donald Trump lashed out on Twitter about Democrats and Russia.

"Thank you @senatemajldr Mitch McConnell for understanding the Democrats game of not playing it straight on the ridiculous Witch Hunt Hoax in the Senate. 'Cryin' Chuck will never stop. Did Senator @MarkWarner ever report speaking to a Russian!?" he tweeted.

Thank you @senatemajldr Mitch McConnell for understanding the Democrats game of not playing it straight on the ridiclious Witch Hunt Hoax in the Senate. Cryin’ Chuck will never stop. Did Senator @MarkWarner ever report speaking to a Russian!?

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Scathing WaPo editorial rips Trump over ‘reckless’ relationship with Iran

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 14, 2019

By

On Friday, the editorial board at The Washington Post ripped Presdient Donald Trump over his escalating relationship with Iran.

They explained that Trump had taken "reckless" actions against Iran that could put Americans in danger.

"Trump has ordered a series of provocative actions toward the Islamic republic that, on Thursday, produced the entirely predictable images of oil tankers burning near the Strait of Hormuz — and the very real danger of escalation toward armed conflict," the editorial board wrote.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]