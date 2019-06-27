The Supreme Court just delivered a ‘huge victory for the Republican Party’: CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin
On Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled that partisan gerrymandering — exploited by Republicans at the state level — is not an issue for the courts to take on. Writing the majority decision, Chief Justice John Roberts said, “We have no legal commission to allocate political power and influence.”
The 5-4 decision is a win for Republicans, who are criticized for drawing up districts in a way that favors a GOP vote.
On CNN Thursday, legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin explained the significance of the decision.
“Two points, one, huge victory for the Republican Party here, because it’s the Republicans who control most of these states, who control Ohio, who control Florida, who will be redistricting following the 2020 census and now this is a green light to jam all the Democrats into a handful of districts and put the Republicans in Congress of all the rest of them,” Toobin said.
“Second point, this is why, in very significant ways, the country is so divided along partisan lines.”
Toobin explained how the decision reflects wider divisions in American politics.
“That what we have now are state legislative districts and Congressional districts where it’s clear a Democrat is going to win in some seats and clear a Republican is going to win in the other. So that the only important election in those districts are the primaries,” he added.
“Meaning, moderates need not apply… you are going to get more conservative Republicans and more liberal Democrats in state legislatures and in the Houses of Congress,” Toobin said.
“This decision is a major contributor to the polarized political society in which we live and it’s only going to get more polarized because of the green light that Chief Justice Roberts gave to state legislatures today.”
Watch:
Trump campaign’s Kayleigh McEnany: Democratic candidates are a ‘homogenous group of socialists’
Kayleigh McEnany, press secretary for President Donald Trump's reelection campaign, on Thursday accused Democrats of being a "homogenous group of socialists."
In an interview on Fox News, host Sandra Smith asked McEnany which Democratic candidate Trump expects to face in the general election.
"You know, we are often asked that," McEnany replied. "This is a homogenous group of socialists, one socialist organism with many heads."
"There might be a bit of a variety, but it's the same organism, a radical government takeover," she added.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Who is Stephanie Grisham? New White House spokeswoman has an extensive history of lying
President Donald Trump has found a replacement for outgoing White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders: Stephanie Grisham, who has been serving as First Lady Melania Trump’s communications director since March 2017. British journalist Mehdi Hasan, who now lives in Washington, D.C., asserts in a June 26 article for The Intercept that Grisham is ideal for the position — and he doesn’t mean that in a good way. Grisham, Hasan stresses, will fit right in with the Trump Administration because she is a “demonstrable liar.”
Creationist Ken Ham accused of ‘bullying and spiritual abuse’ by former Creation Museum staffer
Creationist Ken Ham, best known for his Creation Museum that features scientifically and historically illiterate exhibits of biblical figures living side-by-side with dinosaurs, is being accused by a former employee of engaging in "bullying and spiritual abuse."
Via Patheos, former Answers in Genesis employee Ella Durham earlier this month wrote a lengthy and detailed account of the poor experiences she had working with Ham.