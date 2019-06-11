The world’s most expensive painting is on a Saudi Prince’s yacht: report
Since its sale for a record $450 million, the whereabouts of the “Salvator Mundi,” said to be painted by Leonardo da Vinci, has become one of the art world’s greatest mysteries.
On Monday, London-based art dealer Kenny Schachter, writing for the website Artnews, offered answers: the painting now resides on the gargantuan yacht owned by powerful Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Since its record-setting sale at Christie’s in 2017, the painting, in which Jesus Christ is depicted emerging from darkness blessing the world with one hand while holding a transparent globe in the other, has never been exhibited in public, triggering doubts about its ownership, whereabouts and authenticity.
Many art experts are split over whether the painting is genuine, saying it was not painted by the Italian master personally but instead by his workshop.
The Wall Street Journal first reported that the painting was bought by Saudi prince Badr bin Abdullah, who acted in the name of the Saudi crown prince, known by his initials MBS.
Riyadh never confirmed or denied that report.
AFP could not corroborate Schachter’s column, and in a nod to the opaque nature of international art sales, he wrote, “In the murky Middle Eastern waters nothing is quite crystal clear.”
But citing several sources including two involved in the sale, Schachter claims the painting “was whisked away in the middle of the night on MBS’s plane and relocated to his yacht, the Serene.”
After saying the painting was originally found in shards and had to be reconstructed before its auction, he asks, “what harm could the occasional splash of seawater do?”
Schachter later wrote that the painting will remain onboard the massive yacht until it is relocated to the Al-Ula governorate, which Saudi Arabia is aiming to transform into a culture and tourism destination.
Breaking Banner
Pennsylvania swing voters blame Biden for helping to cause the racism that erupted at Charlottesville
Some swing voters in Pennsylvania blame Joe Biden for the racism that erupted at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.
Those voters say Biden "twisted" President Donald Trump's response to the Charlottesville rally that left one anti-fascist protester dead, and accused him of telling "a complete lie" about the event in a video kicking off his presidential campaign, reported Axios.
Biden accused the president of assigning a "moral equivalence" between white supremacists and their opponents in a video announcing his Democratic campaign, but some swing voters in his birth state agreed with Trump, who says the former vice president had twisted his words about "very fine people on both sides."
Migrants will pay the price of Mexico’s tariff deal with Trump
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is celebrating an agreement avoiding U.S. tariffs as a major political and diplomatic triumph for his government.
“We didn’t win everything, but we were able to claim a victory with there being no tariffs,” said chief negotiator Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico’s foreign affairs secretary, on June 9.
Breaking Banner
Why did the Army keep $1 billion worth of LSD in a barrel in Maryland?
Last month saw the death of Lt. Col. James Ketchum, chief of the U.S. Army's clinical research department, who oversaw a number of controversial drug experiments on some 7,000 soldiers at the Edgewood Arsenal in Maryland in the 1960s.
On Tuesday, in light of his death, Gizmodo profiled one of the strangest episodes of his career, which he documented in his book, Chemical Warfare Secrets Almost Forgotten: A Personal Story of Medical Testing of Army Volunteers: the time he found a steel drum of LSD worth $1 billion — "enough to intoxicate several hundred million people."