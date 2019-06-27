‘The zombies are coming’: MSNBC’s Joy Reid lays out how Republicans set the stage for a gerrymandering ‘apocalypse’
On Thursday, MSNBC’s Joy Reid discussed the Supreme Court’s rubber-stamp of partisan gerrymandering with Brian Williams — and warned Democrats that this is all part of a long game to cement absolute right-wing power.
“The Republican Party and Democratic Party are so different,” said Reid. “One is shortsightedness versus very, very farsightedness. Republicans plan decades in advance how they’re going to deal with the demographic changes they know are coming, as they understand that they’re the minority party and they plan accordingly. I call the 2010 election the Armageddon election. You have a midterm where you have lower voting rates among people of color combined with the census that is a recipe for disaster for Democrats. If that was Armageddon, this is Armageddon 2.0, like the zombies are coming when it’s over.”
“If Democrats don’t win in 2020, you just had the John Roberts Supreme Court say you can gerrymander as long as you call it partisan rather than racial,” continued Reid. “I think a bit of a strategic mistake by those who brought the suit, they had been winning on race. When racial gerrymandering happened in North Carolina, Democrats were winning those court cases going away. Because if you gerrymander based on race, it’s obviously unconstitutional. They were able to tuck it under and John Roberts who has never been a friend of the voting rights act since his days in the Reagan administration, that was the opening to gut further. Which is how you engineer minority rule.”
“When Republicans and white Americans become the minority, they can still rule this country,” Reid concluded. “Don’t think that because there are more people of color and liberal white people that that majority will rule. We’re already at minority rule. And if they’re able to gerrymander ten more years of absolute power, what do Democrats think they’re going to do with it? Mitch McConnell has already said on this immigration bill at the border, you know what you can pass? What I tell you can pass. Mitch McConnell runs this country, and Mitch McConnell wants one thing, control of the courts. Democrats, get it together. If they control the courts, they control this country, and there is nothing you can do about it. You better vote on it.”
WATCH LIVE: Livestream of #DemDebate round two
The second Democratic Debate will air Thursday evening as the next 10 candidates take the stage to discuss the top issues for the 2020 election.
Just 16 months before election day, the debates kick off a grueling season of policy arguments while President Donald Trump watches on, making his own quips on Twitter.
Thursday's debate will feature Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Kamala Harris and Mayor Pete Buttigieg, to name a few.
Ocasio-Cortez demands House and Senate pass ‘clean humanitarian’ bill for border children with ‘no tricks’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) told CNN's Jake Tapper Thursday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is trying to ram through a bill that does nothing more than fund more military on the U.S.-Mexico border.
The House passed their version of a bill for humanitarian aid to get soap and supplies to children on the border, but it was denied by the Senate. McConnell then pushed through his own bill, which AOC said plays on the fact that members are trying to get back to their districts for Independence Day celebrations. She said she's willing to stay and get it right.
WATCH: Disgraced anti-gay Republican spotted putting money in underwear of male dancer in Mexico City
Disgraced former Republican Congressman Aaron Schock was recently spotted slipping cash inside of the tight underpants of a Mexico City "go-go dancer" in a gay bar over the weekend.
The Daily Mail reported the incident with photos and videos showing the 38-year-old Illinois politician in Boy Bar, described as an "LGBTQ dive bar" in the Red light District.
Schock was forced to resign in 2015 after using taxpayer dollars to fund lavish vacations with his personal photographer. The issues arose when Schock's office became famous because he modeled the decor after the popular BBC show "Downton Abbey," which was also paid for by taxpayer funds.