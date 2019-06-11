These 3 Republican former EPA chiefs just accused Trump of undermining science

On Tuesday, former Republican EPA chiefs ripped Trump in an interview with ABC News and said they were “concerned” about the direction that Trump’s administration is taking.

“Washington looks for ways to divide people, and the environment is a way to do it. We’ve done a good job of cleaning up our air and water. But we still have more to do, and we are starting to backslide, which is why we are worried. There is more to do,” former Gov. Christine Todd Whitman (R-NJ) said.

The ABC reporter then asked the group what grade they would give to the current leadership of the EPA.

Republican William K. Reilly said that he would give them a “D.”

“I would be a little lower than that,” Whitman said.

Whitman went on to say that she is mainly concerned about the disrespect of science.

“I’m really concerned about the disrespect undermining of science,” she said. “It is sending a message to young people — don’t care. Now they are trying to confuse issues like climate change to me that’s an enormous, enormous thing facing our grandchildren. They are rolling back regulations that will protect us.”

Watch the full video below: