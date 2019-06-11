These 3 Republican former EPA chiefs just accused Trump of undermining science
On Tuesday, former Republican EPA chiefs ripped Trump in an interview with ABC News and said they were “concerned” about the direction that Trump’s administration is taking.
“Washington looks for ways to divide people, and the environment is a way to do it. We’ve done a good job of cleaning up our air and water. But we still have more to do, and we are starting to backslide, which is why we are worried. There is more to do,” former Gov. Christine Todd Whitman (R-NJ) said.
The ABC reporter then asked the group what grade they would give to the current leadership of the EPA.
Republican William K. Reilly said that he would give them a “D.”
“I would be a little lower than that,” Whitman said.
Whitman went on to say that she is mainly concerned about the disrespect of science.
“I’m really concerned about the disrespect undermining of science,” she said. “It is sending a message to young people — don’t care. Now they are trying to confuse issues like climate change to me that’s an enormous, enormous thing facing our grandchildren. They are rolling back regulations that will protect us.”
2020 Election
GOP strategist says Rust Belt voters are ‘hardening’ their opposition to ‘insane fool’ Donald Trump
As President Donald Trump travels to Council Bluffs, Iowa to shore up his political support ahead of his 2020 re-election campaign, a top Republican strategist explained why his political problems may lie to the east.
John Weaver, the architect of John McCain's famous "Straight Talk Express" 2000 campaign bus, pointed out the weakness underlying the Trump campaign's latest bluff.
CNN obtained a polling memo from the Trump campaign's pollster, Tony Fabrizio theorizing the campaign should focus on "expanding the map" by campaigning in Oregon, New Hampshire, New Mexico and Nevada.
Roger Stone calls John Dean’s House testimony ‘clickbait’ — questions fellow Watergate figure’s credibility
President Donald Trump adviser and former campaign adviser Roger Stone ripped previous Watergate witness John Dean on Tuesday in an ABC News podcast.
Dean testified before Congress about special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation on Monday. Stone said that Dean's appearance before Congress was solely for "clickbait."
Christianity, capitalism, and white supremacy are what bind conservatives together: CNN host
Americans are in a political cold war against one another. In the age of Trump this conflict all too often feels as though it will inevitably turn hot. Americans increasingly do not talk to one another across divides of political party and values; they live in information bubbles that are self-confirming, where prior ideas and beliefs — however incorrect — are nurtured as inexorable unassailable permanent truths. This is especially true of conservatives. Donald Trump has simply taken the status quo ante of anti-intellectualism, ignorance and simple binary thinking which typifies the modern American conservative moment and amplified it for the world to see and without any shame or apologies for doing so.