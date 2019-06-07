‘They are now fumigating Europe’: Bill Maher blasts Trump as ‘the ugliest American ever’ after disastrous European trip

HBO “Real Time” host Bill Maher ripped on President Donald Trump’s trip to Europe on Friday.

“They are now fumigating Europe,” Maher said.

“England’s Royal Family met America’s royal f*ckup,” he explained. “Trump continued the time-honored tradition that he has started of embarrassing this country in every possible shape, form, and way possible.”

“First of all, he dragged his whole family over there — even Tiffany,” he noted. “I know we’re all thinking the same thing, how did they get time off from their jobs?”

“He is just the ugliest American ever,” Maher concluded.

Watch:

The Ugliest American from Bob Brigham on Vimeo.