‘They are now fumigating Europe’: Bill Maher blasts Trump as ‘the ugliest American ever’ after disastrous European trip
HBO “Real Time” host Bill Maher ripped on President Donald Trump’s trip to Europe on Friday.
“They are now fumigating Europe,” Maher said.
“England’s Royal Family met America’s royal f*ckup,” he explained. “Trump continued the time-honored tradition that he has started of embarrassing this country in every possible shape, form, and way possible.”
“First of all, he dragged his whole family over there — even Tiffany,” he noted. “I know we’re all thinking the same thing, how did they get time off from their jobs?”
“He is just the ugliest American ever,” Maher concluded.
Watch:
The Ugliest American from Bob Brigham on Vimeo.
Congress is livid after AG Barr refused to defend law banning female genital mutilation: report
On Friday, NPR reported that the clash between Congress and Attorney General William Barr's Justice Department over a federal law prohibiting female genital mutilation is escalating.
The DOJ is declining to defend the law after it was struck down by a federal judge last November, on the grounds that the federal government lacked constitutional authority to impose such a ban. While the DOJ does not oppose the law per se — Solicitor General Noel Francisco said that the practice should be "universally condemned" in a letter to Congress — they have stated that they do not believe they have an effective constitutional counterargument to the ruling that would allow them to appeal.
Maxine Waters praised for correctly predicting when Trump would cave on his trade war with Mexico
On Friday, Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) called President Donald Trump's bluff on Mexico tariffs.
Trump said he would impose tariffs by Monday, June 10th, but backed off on Friday. Waters did not seem surprised.
"Spineless GOP Senators grew a backbone this week & finally stood up to their Dictator Trump on something: Mexico tariffs, also known as a TAX INCREASE on American consumers. Bet your bottom dollar; Trump will back off by the weekend. Just another bluff!" she tweeted.
Here is Trump’s ‘simple recipe’ for always claiming victory after disasters like his aborted trade war with Mexico
On Friday, CIA intelligence officer Ned Price ripped President Donald Trump over his "simple recipe" to solve the crisis with Mexico.
Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Mexico if they did not decrease the flood of immigration into the U.S. -- despite several of his aides warning him not to.
Trump announced an agreement with Mexico on Twitter, in which he said that the tariffs would be suspended.