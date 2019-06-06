This constitutional scholar explains how an impeachment inquiry ‘bypassing the Senate’ could be Democrats’ best option
Everyone believes it’s overwhelmingly likely that if the House of Representatives impeaches the president, the Republican-controlled Senate will decide to acquit him. But debates continue to rage about whether, despite this fact, the impeachment of President Donald Trump might still be worth it.
In a new op-ed for the Washington Post, constitutional scholar Laurence Tribe offered an innovative impeachment option for the House of Representatives to consider that would avoid giving the Senate the opportunity to “whitewash” a trial of the president.
“[The] House, unlike any grand jury, can conduct an impeachment inquiry that ends with a verdict and not just a referral to the Senate for trial — an inquiry in which the target is afforded an opportunity to participate and mount a full defense,” he wrote. “It seems fair to surmise, then, that an impeachment inquiry conducted with ample opportunity for the accused to defend himself before a vote by the full House would be at least substantially protected, even if not entirely bullet-proofed, against a Senate whitewash.”
If Democrats carry out an impeachment inquiry, find that Trump committed impeachable offenses, but still believe that the Senate will vote down any charges against him, the House could take advantage of another option, Tribe wrote.
Instead of pushing forward with articles impeachment that are doomed, it could instead vote on a measure — more severe than typical censure — condemning the president’s actions.
“The resolution, expressly and formally proclaiming the president impeachable but declining to play the Senate’s corrupt game, is one that even a president accustomed to treating everything as a victory would be hard-pressed to characterize as a vindication,” he wrote.
He explained:
The point would not be to take old-school House impeachment leading to possible Senate removal off the table at the outset. Instead, the idea would be to build into the very design of this particular inquiry an offramp that would make bypassing the Senate an option while also nourishing the hope that a public fully educated about what this president did would make even a Senate beholden to this president and manifestly lacking in political courage willing to bite the bullet and remove him.
Tribe doesn’t consider the downsides of this approach. But it’s possible the strategy would be incomprehensible to the public since it seems to have the contradictory effect of saying the president is “impeachable” without actually moving forward with impeachment. And despite his confidence that Trump would be “hard-pressed to characterize” the process as a “vindication,” the president obviously would do just that — and he’d likely even spread the discordant message that it was an unfair, perhaps unconstitutional, attack.
But Tribe’s suggestion is a fascinating idea that’s worth considering, especially as Democrats increasingly find themselves torn over what to do about a lawless president and an enabling Senate.
CNN
Republican strategist rips Fox News for creating Trump ‘scene’ using ‘graves of soldiers as a prop’
Republican strategist Amanda Carpenter didn't parse words in her comments about President Donald Trump's interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham.
During a Thursday panel discussion on CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper," Carpenter said she saw a draft-dodging president sitting with someone who openly promotes anti-Semites while using WWII veterans as a prop.
"You look at the shot and what I see, just as an American, is a draft-dodging president who is sitting down with a woman who regularly defends anti-Semites, espouses white supremacists talking points while using the graves of World War soldiers who saved the world from Nazis as a prop. That’s what it is," she said.
Breaking Banner
How China’s experience with Trump taught Mexico to derail his trade tariffs
President Donald Trump has been going country by country attacking the trade agreements and working to unmake them. In the absence of those deals, costs are going up for companies, which are being passed along to consumers. Monday is the deadline for the deal with Mexico to be made, but the negotiations aren't going well.
Breaking Banner
‘These are soldiers — not painters’: Trump ripped for ordering troops to spend month painting his border fence
President Donald Trump is ordering American soldiers to deploy to the border and paint sections of the fence there to improve their aesthetic appearance.
CBS News reports that the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday notified lawmakers that an unspecified number of service members were being sent to the California border town of Calexico to spend approximately 30 days painting the border fence.
“While the primary purpose is to improve the aesthetic appearance of the wall, there may also be an operational benefit based on our experience with painted barrier in Nogales, Arizona,” DHS said in its letter to Congress.