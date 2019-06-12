Quantcast
‘This is despicable’: Legal experts decry Trump’s ‘open invitation’ for Russia and others to interfere in 2020

2 hours ago

On the one hand, it wasn’t at all surprising for President Donald Trump to say on Wednesday that he sees nothing wrong with foreign governments offering opposition research to American political campaigns — it’s completely consistent with his actions in 2016. On the other, we should certainly still be shocked to hear Trump make these comments, especially when he admitted he would readily accept offers of election help from other countries.

He also denied that his campaign should have informed the FBI when Russia reached out in 2016 with offers of dirt on Hillary Clinton and said current FBI Director Christopher Wray was “wrong” to say that any foreign overtures to campaigns should be reported to the bureau.

Legal and national security experts were aghast at the comments.

“This is despicable,” said former Director of the Office of Government Ethics Walter Shaub of the comments.

“We’ve gone from ‘it was about adoptions,’ to ‘no collusion,’ to ‘collusion is just fine,’” said former federal prosecutor Mimi Rocah. “Republicans have sanctioned this by their silence. And Democrats will be enablers if they don’t take more drastic action now.”

“Collusion is good, according to Trump,” said Harry Sandick, also a former federal prosecutor.

“Trump demonstrates how you can have collusion without a conspiracy: Prosecutors might not have enough evidence to prove taking ‘oppo research’ from a hostile foreign power is a full-blown conspiracy, but if they want you to win & you take the goods, it sure sounds like collusion?” said Joyce Vance, a former U.S. attorney.

Others shared similar views:

Trump lied when he said he’d never spoken to the FBI — he did it during a mob case

1 hour ago

June 12, 2019

President Donald Trump is well acquainted with the FBI, contrary to his own assertions Wednesday in an ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos that he'd never called the FBI in his life after seeing some "terrible things."

"You don't call the FBI. You throw somebody out of your office, you do whatever you do," Trump said.

The reality is that Trump was doing business with the mob while running casinos, which earned him a chat from law enforcement.

In a Politico report from Pulitzer Prize-winning writer and Trump biographer David Cay Johnston, Trump was talking to the FBI as far back as 1980.

Progressive radio host scores $4.1 million victory against neo-Nazis

2 hours ago

June 12, 2019

Radio host and sometimes-Comedian Dean Obeidallah won a major victory this week in his war against neo-Nazis at the Daily Stormer.

The Washington Post reported that the SiriusXMProgress host was awarded $4.1 million by a federal judge for smearing Obeidallah as a "terrorist." The attack on Obeidallah prompted several to send death threats and terrify the progressive host.

The goal of the lawsuit, according to Obeidallah was never about money, he said it was about "sending a message to Trump-loving white supremacists that they will never silence me nor any of the people in the groups they hate."

