‘This is what fascists do’: Trump attempted to suppress State Dept analyst’s testimony on climate crisis
The Trump administration issued one of its most blatant attacks on climate science this past week when it tried to stop a State Department employee from testifying on the climate crisis, reports showed on Saturday.
As the Washington Post reported, intelligence analyst Rod Schoonover’s testimony was submitted to the White House for approval ahead of his planned appearance before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. His remarks focused on the national security risks posed by the climate crisis.
The Trump administration refused to approve the testimony for entry into the congressional record, noting that the data Schoonover planned to present—drawing from top government scientists’ research and peer-reviewed scientific reports—did not align with the executive branch’s views.
National Security Council advisers wrote a number of comments on Schoonover’s draft, saying the testimony was “not objective.”
The testimony “includes lots of climate alarm propaganda that is not science at all,” wrote William Happer, a senior member of the National Security Council who has sought to create a federal task force to challenge the consensus reached by 97 percent of peer-reviewed climate scientists who say humans are contributing to the climate crisis.
“I am embarrassed to have this go out on behalf of the executive branch of the federal government,” Happer added, noting a particular objection to Schoonover’s use of the term “tipping point” in reference to possible devastating, irreversible effects of the climate crisis.
“‘Tipping points’ is a propaganda slogan for the scientifically illiterate,” Happer wrote.
Schoonover was ultimately permitted to testify before the committee, but his testimony was not submitted into the record because, the Office of Legislative Affairs said, it did not “jibe” with the Trump administration’s views on the climate.
President Donald Trump and many of his appointees deny that human activity like the extraction of fossil fuels are contributing to the warming of the globe, which scientists warn is already causing extreme weather events like hurricanes and wildfires, rising sea levels, and melting glaciers. As Schoonover mentioned in his testimony, the last five years have been the warmest on record according to NASA.
Although Schoonover was able to testify, climate action advocates decried the White House’s attempt to stifle the information he eventually shared with the committee.
“Any attempt to suppress information on the security risks of climate change threatens to leave the American public vulnerable and unsafe,” Francesco Femia, chief executive of the Council on Strategic Risks and co-founder of the Center for Climate and Security, told the Post.
Commentary
Americans want journalists to fix the fake news problem. Can facts once again prevail?
Last week, CNN anchor Don Lemon made headlines when he shared an example of the sort of overt, aggressive racism to which he’s been subjected since Donald Trump took office.
"I was doing a shoot in the park the other day,” he recalled during his appearance at the FT Future of News Summit in New York City, “and someone shouted at me, 'I'm sick of watching you. We built this country. I can't wait for CNN to fire your black ass, you f*****.'"
He went on to describe receiving threatening phone calls and mail, admitting he doesn’t go on social media anymore either.
According to The Hollywood Reporter’s coverage of Lemon’s appearance, one particular Trump supporter calls him 300 times a day. People have found his address and flooded him with junk mail, and he’s even had a few call law enforcement to make false accusations about him.
2020 Election
Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg are gaining in Iowa poll
Former Vice President Joe Biden is still leading in the latest Iowa caucus poll, but two of his fellow Democrats competing for the presidential nomination are making gains — Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana.
While Biden is at the head of the pack with 24 percent of respondents selecting him as their "first choice," he is followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont with 16 percent, then Warren with 15 percent and Buttigieg with 14 percent, according to a survey by The Des Moines Register and CNN. The next candidate is Sen. Kamala Harris of California, who only has 7 percent of the support.
Breaking Banner
Mar-a-lago is seeing ‘a whole new kind of lobbying’ from special interests: report
President Donald Trump raised the membership fee for anyone seeking to join his Palm Beach golf and country club, Mar-a-Lago, just after he was elected. But now, that has turned into a whole new kind of lobbying, as Trump brings swamp-dwellers to the surface.
An Axios report called it "a stunning situation" where the president is profiting off of people paying for a membership so that they can then get close to him and promote their own causes.
"In the popular conception, he's a Manhattan real estate builder. But in some ways, that's not really his world. Certainly, not anymore. His world is Palm Beach," said Jonathan Swan during "Axios on HBO."