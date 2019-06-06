Tomi Lahren gets livid and complains that she’s not allowed to be proud of ‘heterosexuality’
Fox News pundit Tomi Lahren is coming out for “straight pride,” and she’s attacking LGBT people and allies who are opposed to the proposed “Straight Pride Parade” this summer in Boston.
“I’m not afraid to say it. I’m straight and proud. There, deal with it!” Lahren said in her Fox Nation “First Thoughts” rant Wednesday, as The Daily Beast reports.
“I have no issue with LGBT people being proud of who they are,” Lahren claimed – despite her long history of attacks against the LGBT community. “I could do without seeing men in Speedos and butt-less chaps parading through the streets,” she offered, mispronouncing “chaps.”
Amid a cacophony of curious hand gestures, she concluded: “But whatever. You do you.”
“Sadly, at least in Boston, straight people aren’t allowed to parade their heterosexuality for all to see,” she claimed, ignoring one LGBT writer and activist’s witty observations.
“It is open-season on straight white men in this country,” Lahren added, fueling criticisms that she has repeatedly made racist remarks in the past, “and y’all aren’t allowed to celebrate your straightness.”
“Why is it so taboo nowadays to recognize and be proud of heterosexuality or traditional values in general?” she asked, rhetorically – rather than asking people who are actually knowledgeable about discrimination and right-wing extremism.
“Can that not be a thing anymore? According to who? I’m sick of this!” she cried. “Enough with that crap!” Lahren concluded.
Perhaps Lahren’s rush to defend the straight pride parade and its organizers left her no time to learn that they have disturbing far right wing histories and links to at least one hate group.
Republican strategist rips Fox News for creating Trump ‘scene’ using ‘graves of soldiers as a prop’
Republican strategist Amanda Carpenter didn't parse words in her comments about President Donald Trump's interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham.
During a Thursday panel discussion on CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper," Carpenter said she saw a draft-dodging president sitting with someone who openly promotes anti-Semites while using WWII veterans as a prop.
"You look at the shot and what I see, just as an American, is a draft-dodging president who is sitting down with a woman who regularly defends anti-Semites, espouses white supremacists talking points while using the graves of World War soldiers who saved the world from Nazis as a prop. That’s what it is," she said.
How China’s experience with Trump taught Mexico to derail his trade tariffs
President Donald Trump has been going country by country attacking the trade agreements and working to unmake them. In the absence of those deals, costs are going up for companies, which are being passed along to consumers. Monday is the deadline for the deal with Mexico to be made, but the negotiations aren't going well.
‘These are soldiers — not painters’: Trump ripped for ordering troops to spend month painting his border fence
President Donald Trump is ordering American soldiers to deploy to the border and paint sections of the fence there to improve their aesthetic appearance.
CBS News reports that the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday notified lawmakers that an unspecified number of service members were being sent to the California border town of Calexico to spend approximately 30 days painting the border fence.
“While the primary purpose is to improve the aesthetic appearance of the wall, there may also be an operational benefit based on our experience with painted barrier in Nogales, Arizona,” DHS said in its letter to Congress.