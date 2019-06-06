Tomi Lahren gets livid and complains that she’s not allowed to be proud of ‘heterosexuality’

Fox News pundit Tomi Lahren is coming out for “straight pride,” and she’s attacking LGBT people and allies who are opposed to the proposed “Straight Pride Parade” this summer in Boston.

“I’m not afraid to say it. I’m straight and proud. There, deal with it!” Lahren said in her Fox Nation “First Thoughts” rant Wednesday, as The Daily Beast reports.

“I have no issue with LGBT people being proud of who they are,” Lahren claimed – despite her long history of attacks against the LGBT community. “I could do without seeing men in Speedos and butt-less chaps parading through the streets,” she offered, mispronouncing “chaps.”

Amid a cacophony of curious hand gestures, she concluded: “But whatever. You do you.”

“Sadly, at least in Boston, straight people aren’t allowed to parade their heterosexuality for all to see,” she claimed, ignoring one LGBT writer and activist’s witty observations.

“It is open-season on straight white men in this country,” Lahren added, fueling criticisms that she has repeatedly made racist remarks in the past, “and y’all aren’t allowed to celebrate your straightness.”

“Why is it so taboo nowadays to recognize and be proud of heterosexuality or traditional values in general?” she asked, rhetorically – rather than asking people who are actually knowledgeable about discrimination and right-wing extremism.

“Can that not be a thing anymore? According to who? I’m sick of this!” she cried. “Enough with that crap!” Lahren concluded.

Perhaps Lahren’s rush to defend the straight pride parade and its organizers left her no time to learn that they have disturbing far right wing histories and links to at least one hate group.