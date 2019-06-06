Quantcast
ADVERTISEMENT
Connect with us
ADVERTISEMENT

Tomi Lahren gets livid and complains that she’s not allowed to be proud of ‘heterosexuality’

Published

1 hour ago

on

ADVERTISEMENT

Fox News pundit Tomi Lahren is coming out for “straight pride,” and she’s attacking LGBT people and allies who are opposed to the proposed “Straight Pride Parade” this summer in Boston.

“I’m not afraid to say it. I’m straight and proud. There, deal with it!” Lahren said in her Fox Nation “First Thoughts” rant Wednesday, as The Daily Beast reports.

“I have no issue with LGBT people being proud of who they are,” Lahren claimed – despite her long history of attacks against the LGBT community. “I could do without seeing men in Speedos and butt-less chaps parading through the streets,” she offered, mispronouncing “chaps.”

Amid a cacophony of curious hand gestures, she concluded: “But whatever. You do you.”

“Sadly, at least in Boston, straight people aren’t allowed to parade their heterosexuality for all to see,” she claimed, ignoring one LGBT writer and activist’s witty observations.

“It is open-season on straight white men in this country,” Lahren added, fueling criticisms that she has repeatedly made racist remarks in the past, “and y’all aren’t allowed to celebrate your straightness.”

“Why is it so taboo nowadays to recognize and be proud of heterosexuality or traditional values in general?” she asked, rhetorically – rather than asking people who are actually knowledgeable about discrimination and right-wing extremism.

“Can that not be a thing anymore? According to who? I’m sick of this!” she cried. “Enough with that crap!” Lahren concluded.

Perhaps Lahren’s rush to defend the straight pride parade and its organizers left her no time to learn that they have disturbing far right wing histories and links to at least one hate group.

 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading
ADVERTISEMENT

CNN

Republican strategist rips Fox News for creating Trump ‘scene’ using ‘graves of soldiers as a prop’

Published

1 min ago

on

June 6, 2019

By

Republican strategist Amanda Carpenter didn't parse words in her comments about President Donald Trump's interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

During a Thursday panel discussion on CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper," Carpenter said she saw a draft-dodging president sitting with someone who openly promotes anti-Semites while using WWII veterans as a prop.

"You look at the shot and what I see, just as an American, is a draft-dodging president who is sitting down with a woman who regularly defends anti-Semites, espouses white supremacists talking points while using the graves of World War soldiers who saved the world from Nazis as a prop. That’s what it is," she said.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

How China’s experience with Trump taught Mexico to derail his trade tariffs

Published

15 mins ago

on

June 6, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has been going country by country attacking the trade agreements and working to unmake them. In the absence of those deals, costs are going up for companies, which are being passed along to consumers. Monday is the deadline for the deal with Mexico to be made, but the negotiations aren't going well.

Continue Reading
 
ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking Banner

‘These are soldiers — not painters’: Trump ripped for ordering troops to spend month painting his border fence

Published

25 mins ago

on

June 6, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is ordering American soldiers to deploy to the border and paint sections of the fence there to improve their aesthetic appearance.

CBS News reports that the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday notified lawmakers that an unspecified number of service members were being sent to the California border town of Calexico to spend approximately 30 days painting the border fence.

“While the primary purpose is to improve the aesthetic appearance of the wall, there may also be an operational benefit based on our experience with painted barrier in Nogales, Arizona,” DHS said in its letter to Congress.

Continue Reading
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Reporting on long exclusives like William Koch takes a lot of sweat and time. We have more exclusives coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 