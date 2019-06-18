Tomi Lahren melts down over popularity of new Ocasio-Cortez documentary: ‘What the hell is going on?!’

Fox News’ Tomi Lahren had a furious meltdown on Tuesday over the popularity of Netflix’s documentary “Knock Down the House,” which follows multiple Democratic presidential candidates over the course of the 2018 midterm campaign, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

After showing a trailer for the documentary, Lahren angrily denounced Ocasio-Cortez and her Green New Deal, which Lahren falsely claimed would ban cows.

Lahren then fumed that the documentary “somehow” won the Audience Award at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, while also getting a “100 percent approval rating” from critics listed on the movie-rating website RottenTomatoes.com.

“What the hell is going on here?!” Lahren asked. “One of two things: One, like I said, we all like a good train wreck. The fact that this dimwit darling pulled off a 2018 election victory is an enigma we all want to unravel. Or two, the scary answer: The country’s becoming more and more socialist, less intelligent, less logical, and obsessed with utterly absurd ideas.”

Lahren finished off by bitterly complaining that Netflix has not yet paid for a documentary about conservative women.

Watch the video below.

