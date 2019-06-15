Trump accuses newspaper of ‘virtual act of treason’ for reporting on a story that made him look awful

President Donald Trump attacked an American newspaper for reporting a story that made him look bad.

“Do you believe that the Failing New York Times just did a story stating that the United States is substantially increasing Cyber Attacks on Russia. (sic) This is a virtual act of Treason by a once great paper so desperate for a story, any story, even if bad for our Country … also, not true,” the commander-in-chief tweeted on Saturday evening.

“Anything goes with our corrupt news media today,” Trump argued.

“They will do, or say, whatever it takes, with not even the slightest thought of consequence,” he continued.

“These are true cowards and without doubt, the enemy of the people,” Trump added.

